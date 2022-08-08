Chris Rose

Chris Rose

 HUNTER, SMITH & DAVIS

KINGSPORT — The law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis has added a Rose Family attorney once again.

The firm announced last week the addition of J. Christopher Rose, a press release from the group said. Rose will join the firm officially on Sept. 12.

