KINGSPORT — The law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis has added a Rose Family attorney once again.
The firm announced last week the addition of J. Christopher Rose, a press release from the group said. Rose will join the firm officially on Sept. 12.
“We are extremely pleased that Chris will be continuing his career with our firm,” said Steve Darden, Managing Partner of Hunter, Smith & Davis, in the release. “His practice and ours are very compatible and Chris is a great fit with our clients and existing lawyers as well as our culture. Chris and his brother, Curt, have practiced together for several years, and as they both contemplated their futures, a move on Chris’ part made sense for all concerned. They say timing is everything and this development is a win-win for everyone.”
Chris Rose graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and earned his undergraduate degree at Transylvania University where he also swam. According to the release, Chris earned his law degree from the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia and began his legal career at West and Rose in 2009 before moving to Nashville and serving as Staff Counsel for The General.
Chris Rose returned to the firm of West and Rose in December, 2017. Now, he joins the Hunter, Smith & Davis team to serve Kingsport as his father did before.
“A special aspect of Chris coming on-board with us is that Chris and Curt’s father, Steve Rose, was a partner with Hunter Smith in the ‘70s and early ‘80s,” Darden said. “In that sense, this is a bit of a homecoming for Chris.”
Chris Rose practices mainly in the areas of insurance defense litigation, governmental tort liability law and litigation and public affairs law.
“I’m excited about joining the great folks at Hunter, Smith & Davis,” Chris Rose said in the release, “and look forward to continuing to serve my current clients as well as becoming part of the team that serves the firm’s client base.”
Hunter, Smith & Davis was founded in Kingsport 106 years ago and serves clients throughout the region from its Kingsport and Johnson City offices, the release said. The firm offers a full range of legal services, including business, corporate and real estate, labor and employment, commercial and personal injury litigation, estate planning and administration, family law and public affairs law and policy among its major practice areas.
Chris Rose will be primarily based in the firm’s Kingsport office at 1212 N. Eastman Road. His email address is crose@hsdlaw.com. He can also be reached at (423) 378-8800.
