Tree planting

Keep Kingsport Beautiful, chamber and city officials planted trees Wednesday morning on Cement Hill to commemorate the Kingsport Chamber's 75th anniversary. From left to right, Bob Feagins, Stephanie Hernandez, Samantha Culbertson, Alderman James Phillips, Troy Wilson, Sen. Jon Lundberg, Sharon Hayes, Alderman Darrell Duncan, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull and Miles Burdine.

KINGSPORT – Kingsport city and chamber officials gathered Wednesday morning on Cement Hill for a special occasion.

It was simple and ceremonial.

