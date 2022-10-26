Tree planting

Keep Kingsport Beautiful, Kingsport Chamber and city officials planted trees Wednesday morning on Cement Hill to commemorate the Kingsport Chamber’s 75th anniversary. Pictured from left are the chamber’s Bob Feagins, Stephanie Hernandez, Samantha Culbertson, Alderman James Phillips, Troy Wilson, Sen. Jon Lundberg, Keep Kingsport Beautiful’s Sharon Hayes, Alderman Darrell Duncan, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull and Kingsport Chamber CEO Miles Burdine.

 Cliff Hightower/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — Kingsport city and chamber officials gathered Wednesday morning on Cement Hill for a special occasion.

It was simple and ceremonial.

