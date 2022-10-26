KINGSPORT — Kingsport city and chamber officials gathered Wednesday morning on Cement Hill for a special occasion.
It was simple and ceremonial.
They planted 75 trees in honor of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s 75th anniversary.
“The mission of Keep Kings- port Beautiful is to involve the community in responsible solutions for a clean and beautiful environment, and what better way to accomplish this than to add to the tree canopy of our city,” said Neil Brown, Keep Kingsport Beautiful chair and a chemical engineer with Eastman. “We are proud to be part of the Kingsport Chamber and are happy to celebrate the Chamber’s 75th anniversary by pledging to plant 75 trees atop Cement Hill. We think these trees will add beauty and bring new life to this part of Kingsport that overlooks the downtown area.”
Keep Kingsport Beautiful, the chamber and members of the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen put shovel to ground for the ceremony on Cement Hill, an area that is being developed into a passive park.
“This is an incredible gift and a great way to honor our Kingsport Chamber’s 75th year,” said Russ Rogers, Kingsport Chamber chair and general manager of Honda Kingsport. “The placement of the 75 trees on Cement Hill is the perfect location as they will blend beautifully with the city’s efforts to enhance that land and build what will become an attractive and enjoyable park. We thank and applaud Keep Kingsport Beautiful for this kind contribution.”
The city plans to transform Cement Hill into a hiking and biking destination. The city acquired the 40-acre property — located behind the Kingsport Chamber’s former building on Main Street in downtown Kingsport — as part of a land exchange agreement with Domtar Packaging, with Domtar receiving Cloud Park.
In addition to the hiking and biking trails, the passive park will contain landscaping, benches and observation decks featuring spectacular views of the city.
“The theme for your Kingsport Chamber’s 75th year is ‘honoring the past — celebrating the present — building the future,’” said Bob Feagins, Kingsport Chamber executive director of communications and development. “Planting 75 trees to mark this milestone not only celebrates what the Kingsport Chamber means to this community, but it is a lasting and beautiful tribute that will be here for future generations to enjoy. We are most grateful to Keep Kingsport Beautiful for this extraordinary gesture.”
Mayor Pat Shull, on hand for the celebration, said he was honored by the way Keep Kingsport Beautiful has stepped up to the plate for the city and the chamber.
“I am very excited and grateful for the donation of trees by Keep Kingsport Beautiful toward the establishment of Cement Hill as a municipal park,” Shull said. “KKB continues its focus on maintaining and improving the attractiveness of our city and is doing a great job.”
