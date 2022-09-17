RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Energy is opening a new financing program for clean energy upgrades to commercial properties.
The Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy statewide program, administered by the Virginia PACE Authority, is designed to help grow Virginia’s energy efficiency, renewable energy, and resiliency improvements in commercial properties.
“With C-PACE, property owners can finance up to 100% of clean energy projects with fixed rate terms of up to 30-plus years,” said VPA President Abby Johnson.
Johnson said the program, now being standardized across the state, will allow for financing of resiliency, stormwater, and electric vehicle infrastructure.
The C-PACE program gives local governments a tool to help promote growth and brings in tax revenue. This program also helps Virginia businesses that want to expand or start new construction to install energy efficiency measures with up-front financing.
Localities must have the program in place for businesses to take advantage of the financing.
For localities across the state, a standardized program will ease the process to adopt C-PACE because they will no longer have to create their own C-PACE program and can instead opt in to the statewide program. For those jurisdictions already using PACE, a simple upgrade of their documentation is all that is needed.
C-PACE can be added to project financing if business owners are considering energy efficiency measures such as solar, HVAC, wind and electric vehicle charging stations.
“C-PACE is a great tool for commercial property owners to perform building upgrades and for municipalities to improve their commercial building stock,” said Virginia Energy Director John Warren. “A win-win for business and community interests, it’s a program we hope will lead to opportunity and investment across the commonwealth.”