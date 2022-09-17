Local news

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Energy is opening a new financing program for clean energy upgrades to commercial properties.

The Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy statewide program, administered by the Virginia PACE Authority, is designed to help grow Virginia’s energy efficiency, renewable energy, and resiliency improvements in commercial properties.

For more information, email info@virginiapace.com or visit www.virginiapace.org.