CreatorCon launce in norton, 03-21-2023

Norton business owner Ryan Jones, at podium, announces the launch of CreatorCon, a conference for entrepreneurs in the city on aug. 23-24.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

NORTON – Southwest Virginia entrepreneurs soon will have their own conference to learn from others about expanding their businesses or entering new ventures.

Officials from Norton, UVA Wise and economic development coalition Opportunity Southwest Virginia joined Norton business owner Ryan Jones Tuesday to announce the launch of CreatorCon on Aug. 23-24.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you