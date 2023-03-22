NORTON – Southwest Virginia entrepreneurs soon will have their own conference to learn from others about expanding their businesses or entering new ventures.
Officials from Norton, UVA Wise and economic development coalition Opportunity Southwest Virginia joined Norton business owner Ryan Jones Tuesday to announce the launch of CreatorCon on Aug. 23-24.
Tuesday’s announcement – at the Norton Expo center, the conference’s central venue – represents a partnership between Norton business owner Ryan Jones’ Do Good Brands, the city of Norton, UVA Wise and Opportunity Southwest Virginia to establish the conference and see it grow into an annual event.
Jones, who worked in non-profit, sales and retail before starting Lincoln Road Coffee in Norton almost three years ago, said he and others have seen a need for entrepreneurs to network and share how they have succeeded.
“Being an entrepreneur or a creator is lonely at times,” said Jones. “We create community and we want to be connected with others who share our passions, who understand the struggles, who can offer support and encouragement. Unique events led by entrepreneurs are needed. If we can foster a sense of belonging and community, we can help others feel less alone and empowered to pursue their dreams.”
Jones said CreatorCon will focus on live sessions on a range of entrepreneurial issues during the two-day conference, spread across the Expo Center, Park Avenue Theater and former Hotel Norton meeting areas. The conference will open with an entrepreneurial pitch contest and open house for participants and the public to become familiar with CreatorCon.
While centered in Norton for its opening year, Jones said he would like CreatorCon to expand into something that can travel to other localities and attract involvement by entrepreneurs and organizations across Kentucky, East Tennessee and central Appalachia.
Ramey said the history of the Expo Center’s site – a livestock pasture in the 19th century before the growth of timbering and coal led to development of rail access that brought more people to work in the region - shows how Norton and the region continue to move along changing economic paths after more than a century.
“It was the entrepreneurs of that day that saw an opportunity to provide the things that the town would need such as hardware, clothing and boarding houses,” said Ramey. “It was those same entrepreneurs that really helped to make the town a thriving community which it quickly became.”
“Jumping forward to this day. I believe that our community really needs this generation of entrepreneurs just as much,” said Ramey. “I’m confident that the entrepreneurs of today, in partnership with entrepreneurial-thinking local governments, will help all of our communities to move forward.”
Ramey later said CreatorCon complements the city’s own economic and tourism development efforts.
“CreatorCon fits in with our efforts with the downtown area,” said Ramey. “The tourism part ties into entrepreneurial efforts.”
Blake Salyer, UVA Wise’s Ecosystem and Innovation Manager, said CreatorCon builds on several regional programs and efforts to promote entrepreneurship. The conference goes a step further, he said, by having entrepreneurs organizing the event and set its direction.
Registration for the first CreatorCon has started, Salyer said, and more information on registration, event schedules and conference sponsorship can be found at https://www.creatorcon.community