Bristol Casino 02

The Virginia Lottery released its first figures for the new Hard Rock Bristol Casino recently. According to a news release, the casino generated $11.7 million in revenue for the month of July, as well as $2.1 million in taxes.

 Ned Jilton II/Kingsport Times News

RICHMOND — It’s a Hard Rock life for the future winners of a business contest aimed at linking local women- and minority-owned businesses with Virginia’s newest casino.

Sandy Ratliff, vice president for community innovation at Virginia Community Capital, says VCC and the Virginia Small Business Administration are hosting a business pitch contest intended to link the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol with businesses led by Black, indigenous, person-of-color (BIPOC) and/or women owners across Southwest Virginia.

