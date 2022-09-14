The Virginia Lottery released its first figures for the new Hard Rock Bristol Casino recently. According to a news release, the casino generated $11.7 million in revenue for the month of July, as well as $2.1 million in taxes.
RICHMOND — It’s a Hard Rock life for the future winners of a business contest aimed at linking local women- and minority-owned businesses with Virginia’s newest casino.
Sandy Ratliff, vice president for community innovation at Virginia Community Capital, says VCC and the Virginia Small Business Administration are hosting a business pitch contest intended to link the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol with businesses led by Black, indigenous, person-of-color (BIPOC) and/or women owners across Southwest Virginia.
“A rising tide lifts all boats,” said Ratliff. “I think Southwestern Virginia will see the tide rise with this project.”
The contest will award five $10,000 prizes for business operation expenses along with the opportunity to partner with the Hard Rock Casino in providing locally made goods and services.
Ratliff said the contest stemmed from May’s Southwest Virginia Economic Forum at UVA Wise, where Bristol entrepreneur Karen Hester told her story of becoming a candy supplier to Hard Rock operations in Florida, Ohio and Indiana after company officials visited Bristol.
VCC’s Community Innovation team will conduct outreach to women-led and BIPOC-led businesses across the region to expand the list of candidates that can meet procurement needs, Ratliff said.
Contest recognition could give the region’s businesses the chance to develop sustainable vendor relationships and promote their businesses. The winning businesses may be able to extend sales beyond the Bristol location to other Hard Rock venues, she added.
Contest participants may be able to establish business relationships with other casinos under development in Danville, Norfolk, and Portsmouth.
Participants located within the 25 Southwest Virginia region counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission are welcome to apply.
The full application and guidelines are available online, with a deadline of Oct. 21. Entrants will be evaluated by the general public along with a panel of judges. Winners will be announced during a celebration to be held this fall.