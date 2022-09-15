BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino increased its adjusted gross revenues for the month of August, the Virginia Lottery reported Thursday.
The temporary casino generated over $14 million in AGR, up from the around $12 million it brought in during the month of July, the monthly report from the Virginia Lottery shows. According to the release, the casino also generated more than $2.5 million in taxes.
Records show the Bristol Casino earned approximately $11.4 million from the facility's 870 slot machines and $2.8 million AGR from its table games for a total of over $14 million.
State tax funds from the casino's AGR are required by the Commonwealth to go toward the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, the Family and Children’s Trust Fund, and the host locality, the release states. However, the statute also specifies the portion of taxes from the Bristol Casino normally reserved for the host locality go to the Regional Improvement Commission, which was designed to facilitate revenue sharing from Virginia’s first-ever casino in Bristol throughout Southwest Virginia.
The commission will receive $856,762.77 (6% of the over $2.5 million in AGR taxes), the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund will see $20,562.31 (0.8% of the tax total), the Family and Children’s Trust Fund will receive $5,140.58 (.2% of taxes) and $1,687,822.64 will remain in the Gaming Proceeds Fund.
The temporary Bristol Casino opened at the former Bristol Mall site July 8 of this year. The facility saw more than $37 million played at the casino during its first 10 days.
The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol final project is slated to open in May 2024 as part of the $400 million expansion that will bring two hotel towers (with more than 350 rooms), a pool, a 3,200-seat Hard Rock Live music venue and a 20,000-capacity outdoor entertainment venue with multiple restaurants, shops and convention space.
The Virginia Lottery assumed regulatory oversight of casino gaming in the Commonwealth in 2020. Taxes generated by casino gaming will benefit priorities as determined by the General Assembly. Information about casinos, including regulations and approvals, can be viewed at www.vagamingregulations.com.