BRISTOL, VA — In the span of a year, the Bristol Casino has welcomed over a million guests to their 30,000-square-foot temporary home.
The casino is located at 500 Gate City Highway, at the site of the former Bristol Mall. According to Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, they are on track to finish the first phase of the hotel and updates to the casino by July 2024.
Guests help shape casino experience
Patrons have helped shape the experience of the casino with their feedback. According to Evangelista, over 200 conversions have been made based on these recommendations. Sixty-three slot machines and eight table games have been added since opening day.
“A lot of things have happened since we opened,” Evangelista said in an interview with the Times News. “As you can imagine, you learn a lot from being in operations in a new market. A lot of the things we do are because we’re listening to our team members and our guests and making accommodations.”
While the guests have been relishing their earnings, so has Virginia. A recent press release shows The Bristol Casino paid out $92 million in jackpots within their first year of operation, while also paying over $25 million in taxes to the commonwealth of Virginia. Evangelista said $9 million of those dollars stayed local to 12 municipalities, including the city of Bristol.
With music at the center of Hard Rock’s brand, 400 bands and DJs have appeared on property at the Bristol Casino. The success of the casino has propelled them into new local partnerships, including a recent collaboration with the Cameo Theater.
“When we first came to Bristol, one of the things that made sense was the fact that Bristol is the birthplace of country music,” Evangelista said. “So we really wanted to partner with the community and enhance what is already here.”
What’s in the works
The foundation has been poured and steel has already started arriving as work continues on site for the future of the expanded casino and hotel. The Bristol Casino development team demolished the former Sears and JCPenney for the expansion.
The project went from a $400 million to $520 million expansion after factoring in increasing costs and current revenue. This allowed Hard Rock to make additions that were coming in phase two, according to Evangelista. These developments will bring a permanent, two-story casino and hotel amenities.
Hard Rock International hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in December 2022 to formally recognize the project’s beginning stages. Evangelista is excited for the project to become more “visible” to the public as they build out the hotel and other facilities.
“Very soon, the community will be able to drive on Gate City Highway and actually see the project developing vertically, which is basically what everybody’s waiting for,” Evangelista said. “I think that what is really exciting is that the project continues to grow. And we continue to add to the first phase of this amazing facility.”
Once completed, the expansion of the Bristol Casino will feature over 1,500 slots, 75 table games, a poker room and a sports book.
They will open Bristol’s own Hard Rock Cafe with an entertainment stage, as well as several other new dining opportunities. Hard Rock entities like Council Oak Steakhouse and YOUYU Noodle Bar will make their way to the new location. Evangelista said they are also developing a large food hall, which will host three different venues and a bar.
Hard Rock Live, a new music venue, is also being built for the project. It can hold 2,000 general admission guests.
The first phase of the hotel includes 303 rooms, a spa, a gym, and an indoor and an outdoor pool. Hard Rock plans to continue to develop the site after completing the first phase of construction.
Evangelista shared that by opening the casino in its temporary stage, it has given them more time to prepare and train as the property grows both in size and popularity.
“I think that this is what we promised, that we were going to come here and open a temporary facility and develop the site,” Evangelista said. “So I think that the beautiful thing is that opening up the temporary facility allows us to develop and train our staff so that we can open a permanent facility.”
Casino’s community impact
Approximately 600 employees work for the Bristol Casino, according to Evangelista. That number is set to double in the next year based on the demand for the expansion. Evangelista said at the start, 90% of team members were brand new to the casino and many had never set foot in a casino before.
In September 2022, Hard Rock International announced their company- wide effort to raise their minimum starting salary to $18 to $21 an hour for non-tipped employees. The company has processed 14,096 applications and given 84 promotions since July 2022. Evangelista said she looks forward to the positive impact the Bristol Casino can make on the community and its people.
“When we have team members that can actually earn a living where they are not only paying bills, and they get to see things and work for goals and improve their well being and their families,” Evangelista said. “It’s really rewarding for all of us. It’s hard not to get emotional when you see that team members are buying their first home and they’re finally able to go back to school or put their kids to college. And this is just the beginning.”
Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has donated more than $448,000 to support local community nonprofits. Hard Rock employees also locally participate in community service through the Culture Club, an internal volunteer organization.
Evangelista is most proud of the work ethic and environment they’ve created at the casino. She says the casino’s biggest accomplishment has been running a highly regulated business with high integrity.
“I think that we run a business where people feel safe and they are able to have a good time,” Evangelista said. “Whether they’re coming to play with us, listen to music, have a nice meal at a restaurant or if they are team members that are coming to work.”
For more information and updates about the Bristol Casino, visit www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.