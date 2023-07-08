BRISTOL, VA — In the span of a year, the Bristol Casino has welcomed over a million guests to their 30,000-square-foot temporary home.

The casino is located at 500 Gate City Highway, at the site of the former Bristol Mall. According to Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, they are on track to finish the first phase of the hotel and updates to the casino by July 2024.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you