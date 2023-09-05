BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino is moving forward with the first phase of construction plans after recently filing for a construction permit for a 661,713-square-foot resort and a six-story hotel.

According to a building permit reviewed by the Times News, The city of Bristol issued the permit on Aug. 24 for the $110-million project. The owner, Bristol Mall Holding Company, LCC, also paid a permit fee of $50,000. 


