KINGSPORT – Cory and Scott Anderson moved to Kingsport over a year ago, leaving behind the brewery they operated for five years.
It wasn’t until the couple began to see the culture of the breweries in the area that they decided they might want to return to that kind of business.
“We owned a brewery before, and we didn't really have any expectation to open another,” said co-owner Cory Anderson. “Once we were here for a while and got to see how cool the people were, how much fun it was and laid back. We go to [Bays Mountain Brewing Company] all the time.”
Their new business, 6ix Grist & Grind Brewhouse, will be located at 455 W Sullivan Street, underneath the Town Park Loft Apartments. The building seemed like a prime location with its overhang for covered outdoor seating and large windows showcasing the Kingsport Chamber and Kingsport Carousel across the street. Residents of the apartments could also easily come visit during lunch or dinner.
“We really wanted the outdoor space,” Cory Anderson said. “Obviously, weather permitting, but at least there's a lot of coverage there. The building owner has been great to work with, and we're really excited that we do have residents here.”
The name is inspired by the number six and its many positive connections which Anderson described as the first perfect number in math, representing love and empathy and its recurring nature.
Cory Anderson started out in the coffee business while Scott Anderson was passionate about brewing beer. Together, they decide to combine their loves to pursue a joint business endeavor.
“We're reinventing ourselves, so why not just jump on it and see what happens,” said Cory Anderson.
6ix Grist & Grind Brewhouse will have a craft coffee bar, including coffee, espresso and craft energy drinks. Anderson anticipates they will have 16 different drinks on tap, which is double what they had at their previous location.
Their inventory will range from seltzers to sours, and it will also include IPAs, stouts, porters and pilsners. Cory Anderson is most excited for her specialty slushie using some of the beers and sours options.
“We never got into some styles there, but we just didn't have time to try to keep up with it,” Cory Anderson said. “So now we will have a little bit more time, so we're gonna add in some smoothie sours, which are just heavily fruited and some pastry stouts, stouts that have added flavors, a little more fun that way.”
Anderson recognized that the brewery scene in the Tri-Cities is already flourishing, but they hope with this business they can at least add a new option to the list without taking away from the existing culture.
“We love everything there is to do downtown,” Cory Anderson added. “We're the same, but we're different from a lot of those places, which is what's cool. You have a variety of things that you can choose from, and you can go experience all of them, depending on what you feel like doing.”
While their opening date is still to be determined, they have already started making plans for events and a grand opening celebration. They want to host trivia nights, craft and paint parties and cornhole tournaments. There will be food trucks there on a rotating schedule, as well as some “fun beer food” made from their scratch kitchen.
She remains hopeful they will open at the end of summer, likely around August. At the end of the day, she wants the place to feel like a home away from home.
“We very much want to become a family for them,” said Cory Anderson. “It's something that we've experienced before. We absolutely want to create a place that feels like a second home.”
For more information about 6ix Grist & Grind Brewhouse, visit their website at 6ixbrews.com/.