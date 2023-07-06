KINGSPORT – The bicycle shop on E Center Street might no longer carry the name Larry’s Cycle Shop, but it still shares the same purpose and passion the previous owner instilled into the business.
Brian Edwards, the current owner of Just Ride Bikes and Fitness, bought the shop in September 2021. He became friends with former owner Larry Coomer in 2017 after turning to biking as an outlet for stress and depression.
“Before I knew it, I was coming here two or three times a week,” said Edwards. “I was coming here on Saturdays, I was doing the Saturday group rides. Larry and I developed a real solid friendship. We'd have lunch together, pray together and eat together.”
Through that friendship, Coomer gave Edwards the chance to make an offer on the business as he bowed out of ownership. The shop operated under the name Larry’s Cycle Shop for over 45 years.
“I was friends with Larry and I was part of the crew, part of the ship,” Edwards said. “I just helped out and had a love and a passion for it. And Larry looked at me and made an offer and wanted to move forward and asked me if I would make an offer, and that's how it all happened.”
New ownership
After buying the shop, Edwards remodeled the location and rebranded under the new name – Just Ride Bikes and Fitness – in February 2023. According to Edwards, the previous owner wanted the name to change under new ownership to make it feel like their own.
“Truthfully, Larry wanted that name to be changed from day one,” said Edwards. “And not that there was anything bad, but he wanted it to be my own. We changed the name to Just Ride, which was just super fitting. But Just Ride Bikes and Fitness has more to it.”
Edwards sees biking as a sense of relief and freedom and as something that ultimately benefits your physical and mental health.
“When your body gets endorphins and adrenaline, it releases that chemical,” said Edwards. “That chemical is positive, and it's happy, and it's free, and you can breathe. You might be tired, but you're tired for a good reason.”
Community impact
Just Ride Bikes and Fitness sells, repairs and rents bicycles. Their bike selection includes brands such as Trek, Cannondale and GT. Bike accessories are also available for purchase within the store.
Throughout the summer and early fall, riders meet at the shop on Wednesdays and Friday mornings for a group ride. Participants ride 14 to 18 miles on these excursions, traveling through the community and residential areas of Kingsport, as well as the Greenbelt. Other trips take groups over towards Carter’s Valley and Bays Mountain on the well-known routes.
Beyond the technical side of the shop, it also serves as a place of learning and refuge for members of the community. Edwards said several young people come in wanting to learn more about bikes, and their team helps them learn the basics of bike repair and maintenance. He explained how this helps the younger generation find a sense of accomplishment in their work.
“What we find is as we're teaching them things, and they feel like they have a sense of success, they'll pick up a broom,” Edwards added. “They'll take a vacuum cleaner, wipe off the counter, they'll clean the bicycle, they'll straighten up the box, they'll take the trash out, they'll clean a toilet, and no one asks him to do it.”
Edwards works with Reedy Creek and Kingsport Parks and Recreation to hold events like Cycle Kids, which helps children learn the basics of riding a bicycle safely.
He lives by their slogan “smiles on wheels,” feeling motivated to make someone’s day better through his business when he can. He hopes everyone feels welcome when entering the shop.
“That's the biggest thing is everybody's welcome,” said Edwards. “We want everybody to be family. We just try to make a positive difference no matter what.”
Just Ride Bikes and Fitness is located at 718 E Center Street in Kingsport. The store is open Monday through Saturday with varying operating hours. For more information, visit their website at justridebikestn.com/.