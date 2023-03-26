KINGSPORT — The eyes of children and adults alike widened as John Phillips, a caretaker at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium, walked from person to person to allow each visitor to pet a snake Saturday.
From March through May, park guests can learn more about snakes through a free program called “Saturday with Snakes.”
Phillips explained during his talk inside the herpetarium how each snake shown was native to East Tennessee. He brought four of the eight species of snake featured at the park out of their exhibit space to show off.
The first was a black king snake, which has been at the park for four years. Phillips started with that snake because if he handles other snakes before, the king snake will smell them and get hungry.
Other snakes included a corn snake, western hognose snake and a black rat snake. The western hognose snake was the only venomous species brought out of its exhibit space, but was safer to handle than others due to its fangs being at the rear of the mouth.
The black rat snake has been at the park since 1995, making it one of the oldest animals in the park. Phillips said the snakes are fed every other week during the spring and summer months since they are not actively hunting for food.
The next “Saturday with Snakes” will be held on April 1, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information, call (423) 229-9447 or visit baysmountain.com.