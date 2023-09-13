WEBER CITY — What used to be New Peoples Bank off of U.S. Highway 23 is now the temporary home of the Hocus Pocus Halloween Boutique.

Three local entrepreneurs — Heather Langston, Ahbra Smith and Summer Matney — decided to open up the business after working together on other projects for nonprofits. Their business experiences and connections helped turn the project around quick enough to open  Sept. 1.


