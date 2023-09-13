WEBER CITY — What used to be New Peoples Bank off of U.S. Highway 23 is now the temporary home of the Hocus Pocus Halloween Boutique.
Three local entrepreneurs — Heather Langston, Ahbra Smith and Summer Matney — decided to open up the business after working together on other projects for nonprofits. Their business experiences and connections helped turn the project around quick enough to open Sept. 1.
“We've just been working around the area, doing some community outreach stuff, and we know the people that own this building, and they weren’t able to use it for a little while,” said Langston, one of the owners of the boutique. “So I thought, why not a Halloween boutique.”
When they are not running the shop, all three owners spend their time doing consulting work. Langston said there’s a slower period for working leading up to November, which presented them with the opportunity to do something before work picks up.
“Heather decided that she wanted to open this boutique, we just jumped at the idea because we love Halloween,” Smith said. “It's just super exciting, and it's a nice area too. There's not a lot of Halloween boutiques around.”
Some of their products include themed T-shirts, purses, key chains, decor, books, pillows and stickers. There’s even Halloween-themed Crocs shoes. Langston said their items are sourced locally, but also from across the globe, to cater to the niche aesthetic of the boutique.
“I've got some stuff from the United Kingdom, and then I also work a little bit with some of the local vendors that do fair markets and stuff,” Langston said. “I hope to talk to some of them about maybe doing a market day.”
According to Langston, the boutique has already seen traffic from curious customers. She hopes with their outreach expertise they are able to help the community as much as possible and have a fun time while doing it.
“Being able to meet all the people in the community that are spookily inclined or Halloween people, definitely our kind of folks,” Langston said. “All of the people coming in here have been so sweet.”
The trio said they want to provide a happy place for Halloween lovers of all kinds to shop and visit.
“We hope to provide something that all of the fellow Halloween lovers have been missing,” said Langston. “I definitely am one of those people, you can tell, but I love Halloween in June. We definitely want to be that source of a happy place for those people.”
While they don't know if they will return to the same location next year, the trio hopes to continue the business in some iteration for years to come.
The Hocus Pocus Halloween Boutique is located at 1299 U.S. Highway 23 South. It is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday during the month of September. They will expand their week to include Tuesday at the start of October.
