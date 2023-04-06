Ballad logo

KINGSPORT — Ballad Health Medical Associates will host a recruitment event to hire full-time clinical and non-clinical positions across the Appalachian Highlands region, with jobs open in Kingsport, Johnson City, Bristol and Southwest Virginia.

The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Candidates should bring their resume and any relevant certifications or licenses. If you are unable to attend but are still interested in applying, visit balladhealth.org/

bhmahiringevent.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you