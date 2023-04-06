KINGSPORT — Ballad Health Medical Associates will host a recruitment event to hire full-time clinical and non-clinical positions across the Appalachian Highlands region, with jobs open in Kingsport, Johnson City, Bristol and Southwest Virginia.
The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center.
Specific openings include licensed practical nurses, medical assistants, patient service representatives, radiologic technicians and phlebotomists, but applicants will be considered for all open jobs. Attendees will get the chance to meet hiring managers and learn more about the positions, with the possibility of being offered a job on the spot.
“Ballad Health Medical Associates is growing, and we’re expanding our team to better meet the needs of our community,” said Dr. Mark Patterson, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates. “Our teams are already providing top-notch care across the Appalachian Highlands, and we’re looking for passionate, talented individuals to bring that level of care to even more patients in our region.”
Ballad Health employees receive a benefits package with medical, dental and vision insurance, prescription drug coverage, short-term and long-term disability, a health savings account, a retirement plan, counseling, and a flexible spending account. Employees can receive voluntary benefits for critical incident, disability and pet insurance plans, as well as group discounts at retailers on both a local and national scale. In addition, Ballad Health offers competitive pay and professional development opportunities.
“Quality healthcare only exists in the hands of a quality team, and we’re lucky enough to be in a region full of compassionate, talented people who are well-equipped to serve our community with the quality healthcare they deserve,” Dr. Patterson said. “From direct care to admissions and patient experience, every person on our team is a vital piece of the healthcare we provide.”
Candidates should bring their resume and any relevant certifications or licenses. If you are unable to attend but are still interested in applying, visit balladhealth.org/