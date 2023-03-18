KINGSPORT — Kingsport will see the Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation clinic move into Indian Path Community Hospital as a more convenient option for patients.

The clinic specializes in bringing physiatry recovery services to the community. Physiatry is known as physical medicine and rehabilitation. It blends pain management with other methods to provide a holistic approach to the healing process.

