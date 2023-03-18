KINGSPORT — Kingsport will see the Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation clinic move into Indian Path Community Hospital as a more convenient option for patients.
The clinic specializes in bringing physiatry recovery services to the community. Physiatry is known as physical medicine and rehabilitation. It blends pain management with other methods to provide a holistic approach to the healing process.
Located at 2205 Pavilion Drive, Suite 100, the clinic has satellite locations in Rogersville and Morristown as well as Big Stone Gap.
“We have listened to the patients and communities of the Appalachian Highlands, and it’s immensely exciting and gratifying to bring this service to the Indian Path campus,” said Rebecca Beck, chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path. “We’re developing our access points to make best use of our resources while meeting patients where they need us.”
The new Kingsport location works with patients to meet medical needs and provide pain management services while improving their overall health. Dr. Paul Jett and Dr. Joseph Frye serve at th Indian Path location.
Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation offers treatments like trigger point injections, interventional pain evaluations and intra-articular hip injections.
Jett has worked with Ballad Health for nearly 10 years. He is a graduate of the University of Louisville School of Medicine, and he is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation by the American Board of Pain Medicine.
“I’m excited to continue working with patients in Kingsport to help them get back the life they love,” Jett said. “We want to meet our patients where they are, with the care they need. Our team is ready to help ease pain, regain mobility and improve quality of life.”
Frye started with Ballad Health in 2016. He graduated from Lincoln Memorial University and is also board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation by the American Board of Pain Medicine.
“We not only want to take care of patients’ pain, but we also want to help their whole body heal and feel better,” Frye said. “Our philosophy is to treat patients through physical rehabilitation and therapies as much as possible. Our top priority with every patient is to get them to a point where their pain is completely absolved, as opposed to managing pain symptoms through pharmaceutical remedies.”
Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation in Kingsport is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To book an appointment or to learn more, call (423) 224-2370.