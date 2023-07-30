Associated Orthopaedics group photo

Associated Orthopaedics staff poses for a group photo.

 ALLISON WINTERS/six rivers media

KINGSPORT — Associated Orthopaedics celebrated their 70th anniversary, marking a new milestone as a longtime staple of the community.

They were originally founded in 1953 by Dr. Merritt Shobe, Dr. Robert Strang Sr. and Dr. Joseph Maloy. Their current services include treating medical conditions related to total joint, hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist, foot, ankle, podiatry, neurology, workers’ comp and sports-related injuries.

