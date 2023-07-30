KINGSPORT — Associated Orthopaedics celebrated their 70th anniversary, marking a new milestone as a longtime staple of the community.
They were originally founded in 1953 by Dr. Merritt Shobe, Dr. Robert Strang Sr. and Dr. Joseph Maloy. Their current services include treating medical conditions related to total joint, hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist, foot, ankle, podiatry, neurology, workers’ comp and sports-related injuries.
Dr. Patrick Riggins, an orthopedics surgeon specialist, has worked for Associated Orthopaedics for nearly three decades. He also serves as the team physician for Dobyns-Bennett High School and Gate City High School’s football teams.
“I think it is amazing, because I’ve been here now for 28 years to see how the group has evolved,” said Riggins. “I think it does provide better access for all the patients to be coming in and be seen, but it is amazing to see how medicine has changed. I think one of the best things our group has always done is the level of care.”
To celebrate the anniversary, the Associated Orthopaedics staff spent the week hosting events for both the employees and patients. Each staff member was given a T-shirt to commemorate the occasion, as well as door prizes to recognize the hard work that led them to where they are.
Riggins credited their continued success to the work of previous physicians that started the group.
“I see 70 years, and I thank the doctors that came before me in this group,” Riggins said. “Fortunately, I got to practice with one of them. And then I look at the future. I’m the oldest guy in the group, but I look at the people behind me. That’s what’s amazing, to be in the same location, Kingsport, and you look at the myriad of doctors that have come and gone, some have died, but it’s a blessing.”
He also shared that two new partners will be joining their group in the next year. Michael Stallard, a Kingsport resident and Dobyns-Bennett alumni, will be joined by Jeffery Reese, a spine specialist.
“We’re excited about both of these guy’s coming,” said Riggins. “It is really gonna help, our practice is just going to continue to grow.”