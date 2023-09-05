Anitas

Anita’s Snack Food will immediately begin transitioning to Palmex USA as part of a lease agreement made between the two companies.

KINGSPORT — Anita’s Snack Foods is in negotiations to lease its facility immediately to the largest snack pellet manufacturer in the snack industry for Mexico, the United States, Central and South America.

Anita’s has started negotiations to lease its facility in Gateway Commerce Park to Palmex USA and the company is tentatively planning a $16.5 million investment into the Kingsport facility over the next five years, according to a press release.


