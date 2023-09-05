KINGSPORT - Anita’s Snack Foods has agreed to lease its facility immediately to the largest snack pellet manufacturer in the snack industry for Mexico, the United States, Central and South America.
Anita’s agreed to lease its facility in Gateway Commerce Park to Palmex USA and the company is planning a $16.5 million investment into the Kingsport facility over the next five years, according to a press release.
“Anita’s West Coast business is doing well, but its East Coast business did not do as well as expected,” Clay Walker, CEO of NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, said. “Those things happen, so Anita’s approached NETWORKS and told us they had found another company to go into the facility.”
The Kingsport Economic Development Board approved the lease agreement, the release stated.
The investment will include the addition of three pellet frying lines this year, in 2025 and 2028. Palmex also plans to invest in a $1.7 million frying line this year.
The lease runs through June 30, 2030 with an option for two, five-year extensions, the release said. The agreement also comes with annual employment figure stipulations that Palmex must meet at least 85% of each year.
The employment stipulations per year are:
2023: 24 employees
2024: 38 employees
2025: 72 employees
2026: 87 employees
2027: 103 employees
Failure to meet or exceed the employee goals will result in Palmex paying additional rent in an amount equal to the prorated portion of the normal city and county real property tax for that year, officials said.
Walker praised Anita’s willingness to go out and find a willing partner to keep jobs within the community.
“Honestly, most companies don’t do that,” he said. “So we’re pleased Anita’s took the initiative and made that extra step for the community.”
Craig Denison, chairman of the Kingsport Economic Development Board, agreed.
“This is an exciting transition as Anita’s and Palmex have formed a partnership to continue to expand the production of finished snack foods,” he said. “This also goes hand in hand with the mission of the Kingsport Economic Development Board to grow the job and tax base within the city of Kingsport and Sullivan County.”
