KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week.
The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
The Kingsport location is the first to make an appearance in the Tri-Cities area, with the next closest one being Greeneville, South Carolina. The Model City location reported making more than 700 beverages on opening day and 6,589 drinks during opening week.
“Kingsport presented itself as a unique market in which to open a new 7 Brew location,” said Dominique Wiggins, a company spokesperson. “We believe Kingsport’s tight-knit community aligned with who we are as a brand and are confident that we will become a continuous staple in the area for years to come.”
The menu also includes classics such as lattes, mochas, cappuccinos and cocoa, available iced or hot. There are milk alternatives available like oat, almond and coconut milk. For the non-coffee drinkers, the business offers 7 Brew branded energy drinks, smoothies, shakes and more.
“Since opening the Kingsport location in December, the community has welcomed us with open arms and has made it easy to transition to the new location,” Wiggins said.
“Kingsport residents have provided us with a unique opportunity to bring our hand-crafted beverages and exceptional speed of service on a daily basis to all who visit.”
While 7 Brew operates as a drive-thru only, the company aspires to turn “drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience,” according to its website.
“At 7 Brew, our enthusiastic Brewistas and hand-crafted beverages are the stars of the show,” said Wiggins. “We provide a fun, fast and energetic environment that is unlike any other, and we are committed to being the highlight of every customer’s day.”
Johnson City is expected to get a 7 Brew location in March.
The Kingsport 7 Brew location at 1336 E. Stone Drive is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, but holiday hours may vary.
For more information about 7 Brew or to apply for a job, visit 7brew.com.