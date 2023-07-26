KINGSPORT — Colter Hall moved to Kingsport with his family a year ago and is now the owner of a new barbershop in town. 

At 23 years old, Hall is originally from Arizona. He then moved to Oregon to learn from barbers in the area. He received his master barber license and attended Phagans' Cosmetology College.

