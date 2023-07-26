KINGSPORT — Colter Hall moved to Kingsport with his family a year ago and is now the owner of a new barbershop in town.
At 23 years old, Hall is originally from Arizona. He then moved to Oregon to learn from barbers in the area. He received his master barber license and attended Phagans' Cosmetology College.
He specializes in traditional barbershop haircuts for men and boys. According to his website, the traditional way of cutting hair means “smooth, clean and precise.” The barbershop offers discounts for military and first responders, as well as father and son cuts every day.
“Always finishing with a straight razor neck, shave on the back of the neck, hot towels, doing fades and high and tights,” said Hall. “Just kind of regular haircuts, no hair coloring.”
His new barbershop, Colter’s Barbershop, officially opened on July 18. Hall said it took two months to renovate and update the inside of the shop for customers. He described it as every barber’s dream to open their own shop.
“It just felt good to finally open and get that open sign turned on,” Hall said. “To get the logo finally on the window.”
He became interested in the profession during his high school years after watching a YouTube video showing the hair cut process — but his family’s history with the profession extends back even further. Hall is the fourth generation in his family to pursue this type of career.
“My grandma was a hairdresser,” explained Hall. “Then my great grandma, her mom, was also a hairdresser. Her dad, my great great grandpa, was a barber.”
For Hall, what matters most is the human connections and interactions a barbershop can offer.
“Just being able to serve the community and get to know a bunch of different people,” Hall said. “A lot of times I've seen businesses start just between two clients talking to each other. It's really cool to kind of help that.”
Colter’s Barbershop is located at 4200 Fort Henry Drive, Suite 1. They are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They are only open until 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Hall accepts walk-in clients and online bookings. For more information, call (423) 726-2050 or visit coltersbarbershop.com/.