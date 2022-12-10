KINGSPORT — Local entrepreneurs gathered in downtown Kingsport on Thursday to celebrate the successes and stories of their businesses at the KOSBE Awards presentation.
The awards, bestowed by the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Enterprise, have been around since 1994, with the first honor given to Auto Masters.
Applicants are interviewed by a panel of judges selected by the KOSBE advisory council.
“Things that KOSBE does for our local community cannot even be numbered,” said Jamie Jackson, chair of the KOSBE advisory council. “I just want you to know a little behind the scenes. We have served over 500 businesses this year; we have raised over $14,000 for these businesses. There’s so much going on behind the scenes, and this is just a little opportunity for us to celebrate our small businesses.”
While 30 finalists were selected, eight awards were presented. Each honor represents a category that will remain consistent throughout future award seasons.
The following businesses were honored:
• Staying Power Award: AFI
• New Business Excellence Award: Ribbons Physical Therapy, LLC
• Gazelle Award: Azlinn Hope
• Ernie Rumsby Award for Veteran-Owned Business Excellence: Window World of the Tri-Cities
• Innovation Award: Veritas Insurance
• Community Impact Award: The Salt Oasis Kingsport
• Pivot Award: The Science of Beauty MedSpa
• Distinguished Business Excellence Award: ReDesign Architecture Group, LLC
The most prestigious honor of the day went to ReDesign Architecture Group, LLC, which won the Distinguished Business Excellence Award, representing a combination of all the categories.
“I really didn’t expect to win so this is kind of shocking,” said Kattie Casebolt, owner of ReDesign. “I’m just very honored to be here today. Started out at my house and have grown into an office here in downtown Kingsport, and so it’s always fun to see the different businesses.”
Jackson noted that the businesses represented at the event are making significant contributions to the region.
“You are what makes the Tri-Cities work, what makes people want to move here,” Jackson said. “I know you’ve heard about the exponential growth that we’ve had. Well, it’s because of the community that we’ve created through our small businesses, through our neighborhoods, organizations like KOSBE, so congratulations to each of you.”
For more information about KOSBE and the KOSBE Awards, visit www.kosbe.org/.