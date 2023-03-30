JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles has a lot of questions when it comes to his team, and he plans on using the annual spring game to find some answers.
ETSU’s Blue-Gold game is set for Saturday at noon at Greene Stadium, and Quarles says the best way to judge his players is to see them in a live game environment as opposed to the more controlled scrimmage the spring game has morphed into in recent years.
“I hope we get some good competition,” Quarles said. “We want to tackle. We’re going to go ahead and get after it a little bit. Last year you felt like you had a bunch of guys that had already kind of cemented jobs and had kind of proven themselves. This year we’re probably a little less proven, especially on the offensive line and running back.”
Quarles said even the quarterback position, where Tyler Riddell has started the past two seasons, could be up for grabs. Baron May, who played sparingly last season, has reportedly made some strides this spring.
“Baron’s probably closed the gap just a little bit this spring even though Tyler’s been pretty good,” Quarles said.
Along the offensive line, the Bucs have a lot of holes to fill. Stephen Flores and Nolan Wishon will be in the mix for starting jobs as the Bucs lost starting center Joe Schreiber to graduation while linemen Tavon Matthews and Blake Austin transferred to Troy.
“They haven’t played a lot of Saturday ball,” Quarles said. “This is good for them when we make it as much like a game as we can, where they feel a little nerves.”
The Bucs’ defense also has some holes to fill with star cornerback Alijah Huzzie transferring to North Carolina, linebacker Chandler Martin transferring to Memphis and Jalen Porter declaring himself eligible for the NFL Draft.
Stephen Scott has been the leader of the defense in the spring. Scott missed several games down the stretch last season as the Bucs finished 3-8.
“Stephen’s the bell cow of the defense,” Quarles said. “He’s the emotional leader. I thought yesterday he kind of took over the whole practice — in a good way for the defense and maybe a bad way for the offense. Last year, we just weren’t as good defensively when he wasn’t in there and I don’t think that’ll be different this year. He’s kind of the emotional leader. We need him on the field.”
The spring game is open to the public and admission is free.
WILSON GONE?
ETSU receiver Isiah Wilson announced this week on Twitter that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Wilson was the Bucs’ second-leading receiver last season with 31 receptions for 403 yards and two touchdowns. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
YOUTH CLINIC
Quarles and his staff and players will hold a free youth clinic on the field at Greene Stadium before the game. The clinic is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.