GQ

George Quarles will get one more chance to see his team in action before spring practice ends.

 Dakota Hamilton/ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles has a lot of questions when it comes to his team, and he plans on using the annual spring game to find some answers.

ETSU’s Blue-Gold game is set for Saturday at noon at Greene Stadium, and Quarles says the best way to judge his players is to see them in a live game environment as opposed to the more controlled scrimmage the spring game has morphed into in recent years.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you