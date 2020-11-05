JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State basketball team returned to practice Thursday after spending two weeks in quarantine when people connected with the program tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We’re back to practice today so we’ll get back at it,” Bucs coach Jason Shay said Thursday. “The challenge is you’re missing out on days of preparation getting ready for the opener. But there’s a lot of schools going through it. We’re not the only one. We’ve just got to continue to do a better job of protocol, in trying to social distance. That’s probably the main thing, which is hard in a contact sport.”
Shay said he and his staff have been forced to come up with new practice plans to keep the players away from each other as much as they can.
“We’re going to have to make adjustments to the way we practice,” he said. “And that’s going to challenge preparation. We’re putting tape down on the floor with their name, which is going to have a water bottle and their own towel. So when you’re out of a drill or you’re not on the court, you’ve got to go stand in your spot. We can’t huddle for lengthy periods of time. When we’re in a drill, we’ve got to spread the line now.”
FINALLY, AN OPPONENT
When the Bucs found out they’d be opening the season Nov. 25 against Abilene Christian in Fort Myers, Florida, Shay’s staff got right to work with the scouting report.
“You can start to put in some things that you’re going to see to prepare us for that first game,” Shay said. “And then you can add in some things that maybe Akron and Middle Tennessee State do.”
As his team emerged from its second-14-day quarantine in three months, Shay was asked if he thought the season will start as scheduled. He tried to sound confident.
“I’m usually optimistic,” he said. “So I think that we will get there and we’ll be ready to go. But it’s a two-part equation. Your opponent has to be doing the same things otherwise the game can be canceled.”
ONE MORE WAIVER
As his team was awaiting permission to return to the court, Shay got the news that Maryland transfer Serrel Smith was granted a waiver by the NCAA to play this season.
“I was excited,” Shay said. “I mean it’s a big relief anytime you can add depth to your roster and another weapon that helps your chances of winning. I was ecstatic. I was happy for him because he wanted he wanted to play this year, his family wanted him to play. To get that behind us, we can move forward in start to game plan with him as part of the roster.”
David Sloan, a transfer point guard from Kansas State, is the only remaining transfer awaiting word from the NCAA.
“Hopefully I should hear any day,” Shay said. “I think the decision will come here quickly.”
SCHEDULING WOES
Shay said he is still having trouble filling the final two spots on the non-conference schedule.
“It’s been a thorn in my behind that I would like to get past,” he said. “One week, we’ve got a couple teams and then they change and go elsewhere. We’ve got a couple more teams and hopefully, we’ll get that figured out.”