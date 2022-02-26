East Tennessee State’s final regular-season game won’t affect where the Bucs stand when the Southern Conference tournament begins next week. The Bucs are simply playing for momentum.
ETSU visits UNC Greensboro on Sunday at 4 p.m. for a nationally televised game (CBS Sports Network). It will be a chance for the Bucs to close a disappointing regular season on a high note before the postseason begins.
“There’s none more important than the one on Sunday,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said.
The Bucs already know they’ll face The Citadel in the first round of the SoCon tournament Friday at 5 p.m. A 6-11 conference record has them in a play-in game for the first time in 17 years. The last time they had to play a first-round game just to get into the quarterfinals was 2005 when there were 12 teams in the SoCon and eight teams played in the first round.
If ETSU wins Sunday, it will be seeded eighth in the 10-team SoCon field and The Citadel would be ninth. A Bucs loss would leave them tied and the seeding would be determined by the NET ranking, where ETSU is 185th and The Citadel is 225th.
In an up-and-down season with more downs that ups, the Bucs will be relying on their previous game — more precisely, the final eight minutes — to give them positive thoughts as the season winds down. ETSU (14-16 overall) fell behind SoCon regular-season champion Chattanooga by 20 and then battled back to within striking distance before falling by six.
“Hopefully we bring that on Sunday against UNCG and no matter what the result is that game, hopefully it’s a win, but as long as we fight I feel like we have a great chance of winning this whole thing,” ETSU guard Jordan King said.
SCOUTING THE SPARTANS
UNCG is 9-8 in the SoCon and in a three-way tie for fourth place, so Sunday’s game will affect their seeding in the tournament.
De’Monte Buckingham leads the team in scoring at 12.4 points per game. He’s the only UNCG player averaging in double figures and is third in the SoCon in 3-point shooting while leading his team in rebounding.
Opponents are averaging 64.4 points against the Spartans, making them the stingiest defensive team in the conference.
The Spartans (17-12) beat the Bucs 80-76 in the midst of ETSU’s run of close losses. The Bucs lost five games in a row during that stretch, none by more than four points.
ETSU NOTES
The team scoring race will be interesting to watch down the stretch as only five points separate Ledarrius Brewer (445) and King (440). Brewer is averaging 14.8 and King is at 14.7.
The Bucs are 3-10 on the road this season.
Even though his first year as a head coach hasn’t gone as he had hoped, Oliver certainly hasn’t given up on the season.
“My own personal goal for our team, and I say it out loud every day, is after our last game was played, selfishly I’d like to have a winning record here at ETSU,” he said. “And then my dream would be to shock the world and walk off with a championship trophy.”