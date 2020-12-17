East Tennessee State’s Bucs were hoping a lower-level opponent would be just the medicine they needed to cure what’s been ailing them.
They got real well on Thursday night and suddenly they have a winning streak.
ETSU shot lights out en route to a 96-54 victory over Columbia International in a non-conference basketball game at Freedom Hall.
Columbia International, an NAIA team that had already faced four NCAA Division I opponents, was overmatched from the start. ETSU made its first five 3-pointers and had two dunks in the first five minutes. With Ledarrius Brewer sinking his first three, the Bucs got off to an early double-digit lead and never slowed down.
“It was good to have some fun, but you can’t take any opponent lightly,” said Brewer, who led the Bucs with 19 points. “It could have been a totally different game if we didn’t come out with the right mindset.”
The Bucs, who had been shooting 36% coming into the game, made 37 of 63 shots for 59%. They were 11 for 23 on 3-pointers.
“The big thing I talked about was I didn’t want to see iso (isolation) jumpers,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “I think that’s been a little bit of our problem. We’ve tried to make one-on-one plays. Tonight the focus was getting in-rhythm jump shots.”
ETSU improved to 3-3 with its second victory in a row.
“This is the first step toward the right direction,” Bucs center Silas Adheke said.
With the five starters on the bench, the Bucs led by as many as 44 points down the stretch. Walk-on Jordan Coffin even got into the act, banking in a long 3-pointer.
“Confidence is a big thing and hopefully we can build some momentum from this,” Shay said.
SPREADING THE WEALTH
With 10 players seeing between 9 and 11 minutes of court time, the Bucs led 54-28 at halftime. By the end of the game, those 10 players all played between 18 and 21 minutes as Shay substituted liberally.
LINEUP CHANGE
Damari Monsanto made the first start of his career, manning the shooting guard position in place of Serrel Smith, who was making 18% of his shots through the first five games after shooting 25% last year at Maryland.
While Monsanto scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, Smith made his first three shots and finished with 11 points as well, going 5 of 6 from the field.
“That felt great,” Monsanto said. “Working hard in practice is finally paying off.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Ty Brewer added 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Adheke had eight points and five rebounds.
Freshman forward Richard Amaefule scored eight points and had six rebounds in his most extensive playing time of the season. He showed some nimble moves around the basket.
The Bucs made 11 of 13 from the foul line.
Corey Benton, the NAIA’s 11th-leading scorer, led Columbia International with 11 points, 15 below his average.
The game didn’t count on Columbia International’s record. Lower-level schools are allowed to play Division I teams and count it as an exhibition while it’s an official game for the big school.
UP NEXT
ETSU plays host to Lee University on Saturday at 4 p.m. in another quickly scheduled game. Then it’s on to Alabama on Tuesday.
Columbia International plays at Appalachian State on Friday night.