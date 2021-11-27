It’s been 25 years since East Tennessee State has played a football game in December and when the team does it again, it will be hoping for a better outcome than the last time.
Back in 1996, the Bucs advanced to the second round of the then NCAA Division I-AA playoffs with a win over Villanova. That set up a December matchup at Montana, which prevailed 44-14.
This time around, ETSU is one of the top teams in the FCS playoffs, seeded seventh in the 24-team field. The Bucs will play host to Kennesaw State in a second-round game Saturday. Kennesaw State (11-1) beat Davidson 48-21 in the first round.
Kickoff at Greene Stadium is set for 2 p.m.
“It was just good to see that we got one of those type seeds and was able to get a bye week and could have an extra week to prepare and heal up is good,” ETSU’s record-setting running back Quay Holmes said. “I mean we could have potentially four more games.”
The winner of the ETSU-Kennesaw State game will likely play at North Dakota State in Fargo the following week in the quarterfinals. North Dakota State, the eight-time FCS champion, is seeded second and plays host to the Southern Illinoi-South Dakota winner.
“This is definitely a good breaking point for us just to catch our breath,” Holmes said.
Holmes was the main cog on the ETSU team that lost 34-27 to Jacksonville State in the first round of the 2018 FCS playoffs. He was the Southern Conference’s freshman of the year back then. Now he enters the playoffs as the SoCon’s offensive player of the year after having rewritten the ETSU record book.
Holmes said he’s talked to teammates about what to expect when the playoffs start.
“I tell them it’s going to be a big moment,” Holmes said. “We’re definitely going to be facing teams that we’re not used to seeing every single year.”
Being seeded seventh in the 24-team field means a lot to the Bucs, who have been in the national rankings since opening the season with a win over Vanderbilt.
“We don’t really try to pay attention to the rankings and stuff like that,” Holmes said. “But it is just recognition for our hard work and I’m glad that the guys can look and see that we’re a top-eight team. It’s just a great thing. And I feel like this team is very deserving of it. We work hard. We fight our butts off for the whole 60 minutes no matter what happens. So for us to get that type of recognition is great.”
The seeding was important, especially since it means ETSU gets a week off and a chance to play at home, where the attendance record at Greene Stadium has been broken four times this season.
“It’s definitely important,” Holmes said. “Our fans, they’ve been great this whole season and they definitely give us extra juice, extra motivation we need. Whenever our spirits are down or morale is down, they always pick us up. So for us to be able to have a playoff game and have it here, I think that’s a good thing for this whole city, this community. I think that’ll be a big part of our success.”
All-SoCon linebacker Jared Folks said the players notice the fans. A crowd of 10,594 watched the Bucs beat Mercer to win the SoCon championship in the last home game.
“People just keep coming out there supporting,” Folks said. “Ever since I’ve been here there’s always been that support. I know it was kind of like a basketball town. But we’ve always had support from the fans and I think it's really just a testament that great things happen in Johnson City.”
Holmes and a resurgent ETSU offense are a big reason ETSU is 10-1 and in the position it’s in. The team has counted on the defense to win games for a couple of years and this season the offense came to life. The Bucs have scored 390 points, the most in school history. They averaged 35.5 points per game, second-best in the SoCon.
“I’m glad we’re able to do it,” Holmes said. “I feel like this defense has carried us since 2018. In games when they’re struggling, sometimes guys might get upset. I’m like ‘Man, these guys been carrying us for three years. You know, it’s about time that we start stepping up and doing our job.’
“So for us to be able to go out there and do that, it’s an amazing thing and I’m just really proud of this whole offense for that.”