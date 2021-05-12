A year after missing out on the spring college season because of the pandemic, the East Tennessee State women’s golf team had even more heartbreak on Wednesday.
The Bucs are coming home from the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional without ever hitting a shot.
The regional was canceled, meaning ETSU didn’t get a chance to use the NCAA bid it earned this year by winning the Southern Conference tournament championship. After three days of rain, the NCAA decided that the top six-seeded teams would advance to the national tournament, scheduled for May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Those teams are LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama.
ETSU was seeded 16th in the 18-team field, and Bucs coach Stefanie Shelton was among those not very pleased with how the tournament was handled.
“It’s tough, but the tough thing is it was a completely mishandled championship from Day One,” Shelton said. “We had storms at night, but by noon every single day it was 84 degrees and sunny. The coaches walked the course every afternoon and we wondered why we weren’t playing.”
The 54-hole tournament had already been cut to 18 holes after two days of postponements. Some of the coaches from the top schools apparently weren’t happy about facing a one-round shootout with their postseason fate on the line. One was quoted anonymously in a story on Golf Channel’s website, saying it would be a “travesty” to decide the tournament over 18 holes.
After the first two days were washed out, Wednesday’s round was first pushed back a couple of hours before the decision came to scrap the whole thing with 18 teams and six individuals returning home.
“At this point in your season when it comes down to one tournament to have a chance to make it to nationals, we have a manual that outlines every contingency,” Shelton said. “The manual was not followed. It says you play 54 holes and if you can’t, you play 36. If you can’t do that, you play 18. I am sure we could have played 18. I don’t know if there was a conspiracy, but it almost looked like they didn’t want to play.”
The teams were warming up Wednesday for the 18-hole finish when Shelton says the coaches were brought together and told the tournament was being canceled.
“They told us the course was playable,” Shelton said. “They said it wasn’t ‘championship-level playable.’ I’ve never heard of that. Somebody needs to tell me what that means.
“We’re an outdoor sport. We play in bad conditions. I just feel like the entire championship was completely mishandled. It was an absolute travesty for our players who worked all year for the chance to win a championship and make regionals. They denied us a chance to even play.”
ETSU had won the Southern Conference in exciting fashion, beating perennial favorite Furman by one stroke when Julia Goodson sank a par putt on the final hole. The team held a viewing party, where members celebrated seeing their name on Golf Channel. It was to be ETSU’s first regional appearance since 2014.
ETSU’s starting five included two seniors, two graduate students and a freshman. SoCon player of the year Tereza Melecka was among those who were going to finish their collegiate careers in the NCAA postseason. Those seniors already had a year taken away from them last spring when the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was horrible for the seniors,” Shelton said. “This is an opportunity and this is how you leave your senior year? It’s a travesty."
The other three regionals went off as scheduled.
“A lot of teams were all the same,” Shelton said. “Miami, Purdue, Oregon State, North Texas, all the teams. We were just absolutely baffled. Everybody feels completely deceived. This entire event was run sub-standard for an NCAA regional.”
Making matters worse for ETSU was the fact that the team drove to Baton Rouge to avoid being in airports to stay within its own bubble for coronavirus safety. The team faced a 760-mile drive home after being left standing on the practice range with nowhere to play.
The NCAA issued a statement on Wednesday:
“The Division I Women's Golf Committee, NCAA staff, and Games Committee in Baton Rouge have been in constant communication throughout the past several days as the course conditions have been evaluated. The University Club has taken on over seven inches of rain in the past couple of days and has been deemed not to be of championship-caliber, nor did the committee feel in its current condition that the course allows for a true championship experience. Please know that this set of circumstances and ultimately, this decision, is gut-wrenching for all involved.”