BRISTOL, Tenn. — Baseball is set to stay in the Twin Cities after the Bristol Tennessee City Council approved making renovations at Whitetop Creek Park.

The BTCC discussed the possible move of the Appalachian League’s State Liners from Bristol, Virginia, to Bristol, Tennessee, at a work session on Feb. 28. The idea was also discussed on March 7 at a meeting that included MLB representatives over Zoom, as well as Chris Allen, president and chief operating officer of Boyd Sports. Boyd Sports operates several Appalachian League teams in the region, such as the Johnson City Doughboys, the Elizabethton River Riders, the Kingsport Axmen and the Greeneville Flyboys. The move is motivated by the need for upgraded facilities for the State Liners.

