BRISTOL, Tenn. — Baseball is set to stay in the Twin Cities after the Bristol Tennessee City Council approved making renovations at Whitetop Creek Park.
The BTCC discussed the possible move of the Appalachian League’s State Liners from Bristol, Virginia, to Bristol, Tennessee, at a work session on Feb. 28. The idea was also discussed on March 7 at a meeting that included MLB representatives over Zoom, as well as Chris Allen, president and chief operating officer of Boyd Sports. Boyd Sports operates several Appalachian League teams in the region, such as the Johnson City Doughboys, the Elizabethton River Riders, the Kingsport Axmen and the Greeneville Flyboys. The move is motivated by the need for upgraded facilities for the State Liners.
At a meeting held on April 4, the BTCC voted to approve a $5 million contribution to the project. This would be a public-private partnership between the city and Boyd Sports, which would contribute $2 million and operate the State Liners. The city's contribution would come out of the 2024 fiscal budget. The location is set to be Whitetop Creek Park. The park already has baseball facilities, so the primary objective of the project would be to improve Field D, as well as facilities such as the concession stand. A locker room would also need to be built.
In addition to becoming the home of the State Liners, the park would become the home field for Bristol Tennessee City Schools’ baseball teams. The updates would also allow the venue to host events such as concerts and other entertainment.
The overarching theme of the project was the idea that it would bring several improvements to the Bristol community. Some of the reasons highlighted were improved quality of life for Bristol residents, a more robust economy and increased job opportunities.