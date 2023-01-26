BRISTOL, Va. – Christmas returned to downtown Bristol on Thursday morning.

Wrapped in bows of music from rock to country, local to widespread, Birthplace of Country Music officials announced 10 top acts booked to appear during the 22nd Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Set to stage from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10 in downtown Bristol, one name, that of Castlewood’s 49 Winchester, was released last fall.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you