BRISTOL, Va. — Employees at the Bristol Casino are accustomed to seeing winners walk away with cash. But it’s not every day one of their own walks away with a new car.

A brand-new Toyota Camry went to longtime Hard Rock team member Laura Guillot.

Last week, Laura Guillot won a brand-new Toyota Camry as part of the casino’s drawing held at the facility as a token of gratitude for its employees.

'I never win anything, so I was surprised,' Guillot said, laughing as she stood next to her new car. 'I don't know, I’m speechless. It just still doesn’t seem real.'
For more information on the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, go to https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.