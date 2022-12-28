Laura Guillot, left, won a new car courtesy of the Bristol Casino. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol President Allie Evangelista, right, drew Guillot’s name from a gold raffle drum full of the names of fellow casino employees who have been employed at the Bristol facility since at least July.
Marina Waters/Bristol Now
Allie Evangelista, president of the casino, pulled the winning employee's name out of a gold raffle drum before a crowd of casino employees.
Casino employees gather around to see who will win the new car.
A brand-new Toyota Camry went to longtime Hard Rock team member Laura Guillot.
Laura Guillot was the winner of the Toyota Camry given to a casino employee last week. She said the car came at the perfect time, since her husband's car is on its last legs.
BRISTOL, Va. — Employees at the Bristol Casino are accustomed to seeing winners walk away with cash. But it’s not every day one of their own walks away with a new car.
Last week, Laura Guillot won a brand-new Toyota Camry as part of the casino’s drawing held at the facility as a token of gratitude for its employees.
A crowd of casino employees huddled around the silver car with a giant red bow on top as Allie Evangelista, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol president, drew Guillot’s name from a gold raffle drum.
Guillot put her hands to her face in excitement — and shock — as she stepped toward her new vehicle.
“I never win anything, so I was surprised,” Guillot said, laughing as she stood next to her new car. “I don’t know, I’m speechless. It just still doesn’t seem real.
“I would have been just as happy if it was one of my team members.”
The contest was open to employees who have worked at the casino since or before the opening of its temporary facility in July. However, Guillot’s career with Hard Rock spans further back than this summer.
Guillot, who now serves as a guest manager in Bristol, previously worked at a Hard Rock in Florida and made the move, along with her husband, Raymond, who serves as a facilities supervisor at the Bristol Casino.
“There are so many team members I could think of (who deserve to win), but, I’ll be honest, you always hope it’s someone who needs it,” Evangelista told Bristol Now. “In this case, there are two team members winning, and they were here way before the beginning.”
The Guillots arrived in Bristol in April, when they began working at the former mall facility that is still under construction to become a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Now, Laura Guillot said the car will certainly be put to good use by her and her husband, who has been dealing with car issues.
“My husband needs a new car so bad,” she said. “His truck is about to die. This is our new vehicle.”
For casino leaders, the drawing is a way to offer gratitude for such employees who have bet on a new job at the casino in a very new industry in Virginia.
“Starting a casino or a business in general takes a lot of effort. We wanted to reward the team members who put the effort in prior to us opening and then who stuck around with us through the first few months,” Evangelista said.
“It’s so hard to start a job in an industry you don’t know much about in a state that is also learning what gaming is all about. We are learning. We’re not a well-oiled machine yet, but we are a super awesome company, and we want to give back to our team members.”
Of the 600 people employed at the casino, about 408 were eligible for the drawing, Evangelista said. Before long, she hopes to see 1,200 employees once the permanent facility is complete.
“That should allow us to operate the full hotel, Hard Rock live, extra restaurants and a much larger gaming floor,” Evangelista said.
For now, Evangelista looks to thank another Hard Rock “team member” with yet another prize for New Year’s.
“We do different things,” Evangelista said when asked about future gifts for employees. “We are doing gift cards for Christmas, but we are also going to be giving away an all-inclusive trip to Hard Rock Punta Cana to one of our team members. All of our team members on property will be eligible. It’s just a way to close out 2022 and welcome the new year.”