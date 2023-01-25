BRISTOL, Va. — Six months since opening the Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock, local merchants continue to reap the benefits of the landmark venture.

“We have definitely seen positive impact from the casino — from the time of its announcement, the opening of the temporary casino and continuing through to the groundbreaking of the permanent facility,” said Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.

