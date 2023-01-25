Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares accepts a third tasting of fudge from the Southern Churn owner Karen Hester in this 2022 photo. Southern Churn provides refreshments for the Bristol Casino and several other Hard Rock locations.
BRISTOL, Va. — Six months since opening the Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock, local merchants continue to reap the benefits of the landmark venture.
“We have definitely seen positive impact from the casino — from the time of its announcement, the opening of the temporary casino and continuing through to the groundbreaking of the permanent facility,” said Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber, which is located about 2 miles from the Gate City Highway casino, has been contacted via phone, email and in person from many individuals and businesses who wish to open, expand or franchise into the region due to the casino’s impact on the community, Rhinehart said.
“The partnerships that Hard Rock committed to are happening, and we have been pleased with their follow-through on those, plus many more,” Rhinehart said. “Their community engagement and partnerships have been beneficial to our entire region.”
A temporary yet state-of-the-art casino facility opened on July 8, 2022, at the former Bristol Mall site. The facility saw more than $37 million played there during its first 10 days.
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol final project is slated to open in May 2024 as part of the $400 million expansion that will bring two hotel towers (with more than 350 rooms), a pool, a 3,200-seat Hard Rock Live music venue and a 20,000-capacity outdoor entertainment venue with multiple restaurants, shops and convention space.
Several local businesses have partnered with Hard Rock to sell products in the casino, including Southern Churn.
The State Street business produces homemade fudge, gourmet malted milk balls and other items for the casino.
“It’s going great,” Southern Churn owner Karen Hester said. “We’re so excited to be a partner with them.”
The business has received several purchase orders from Hard Rock since the casino opened last year. In order to meet higher sales, Hester said Southern Churn has increased its production capacities.
Hester’s products can be purchased in two of the casino’s restaurants, as well as the Rock Shop. Her products are also available at other Hard Rock casinos across the country.
Since the casino opened, Hester said she has also seen an increase in foot traffic at Southern Churn and Cranberry Lane, a gift shop she also owns on State Street. In addition, Hester said she has seen an increase in visitors using her short-term rental sites in Bristol.
“It’s great that they support a small business,” said Hester, who said she enjoys welcoming new visitors to Bristol.
Downtown entertainment venues, such as the Cameo Theater and Paramount Bristol, have also seen an increase in visitors.
“Over the past few months, Paramount Bristol has seen a significant uptick in the number of patrons from outside the region, which I think can be largely attributed to the casino,” said Jennifer Hayes, executive director at Paramount Bristol.
Lodging facilities also continue to reap the benefits of the new casino.
“We do have guests that stay with us weekly that are here to go to the casino,” said Stephanie Daniels, the general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn Bristol. “So, yes, we have seen some increase in our walk-in traffic.”
Daniels said the Hilton Garden Inn still has a “good relationship” with the casino. The hotel, which is located about seven miles from the casino, gets some VIP guests from the casino. Other hotels, including the Bristol Hotel and Sessions Hotel, also get VIP guests who work at the casino.
Many visitors to the new Bristol Casino may be arriving via Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville.
The airport cannot validate or quantify passenger impact the casino has on the airport, but spokeswoman Kristi Haulsee said passengers are visiting the casino based on social media posts.
“Our flights are full, and if we had more capacity in our market, we could fill those seats as well,” Haulsee said.
Construction work continues at the new casino site, which is expected to be fully operable in 2024.