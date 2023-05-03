Sleeping Beauty Bristol Ballet photo 2

Bristol Ballet will bring ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ to Paramount Bristol for two performances on Saturday, May 13.

 Bristol Ballet

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Ballet Company will offer a production of a timeless fairy tale classic with “The Sleeping Beauty.”

Bristol Ballet will perform “The Sleeping Beauty” at 12 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Paramount Bristol on State Street in Historic Downtown.

Bristol Ballet Sleeping Beauty photo 1

Tickets are on sale now at www.paramountbristol.org/event/sleeping-beauty/. For more information about Bristol Ballet, go to www.bristolballet.org.

