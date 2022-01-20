JOHNSON CITY — BrightRidge announced Thursday it will offer low-cost broadband services to eligible customers through an expanded federal program.
The public utility is among the providers participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is a $14 billion service created by Congress that replaced a previous temporary program to assist lower income households with broadband affordability.
The new program offers up to $30 per month toward broadband bills for qualifying customers.
“BrightRidge Broadband offers the lowest rates in the region for world-leading, high-speed internet,” BrightRidge Chief Broadband Officer Stacy Evans said in a news release. “This program will help ensure that price is not a barrier to access at a time when we have all learned firsthand the critical importance of fast, reliable broadband in conducting our daily lives.”
According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in the BrightRidge broadband service area is $41,682. Under the ACP program, a family of three can earn up to $43,920 annually and still qualify for the credit.
The program replaces the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit. That pandemic-initiated program ended on Dec. 31, but existing EBB customers will continue to receive $50 a month through March 1.
Upon completion of that benefit, EBB customers can apply for the ACP program.
Existing or interested customers should visit https://acpbenefit.org to check eligibility and sign up for the program. Once approved, a customer should call BrightRidge Broadband at 952-5000 and select option 2 from the automated phone menu to complete enrollment.
Nationally, the ACP is estimated to reach at least 30% of U.S. households, lowering the digital divide between those who have internet and those who do not.
Currently, BrightRidge broadband is available at more than 15,000 locations in Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County.
With fiber technology, BrightRidge broadband is able to offer symmetrical services that provide identical upload and download speeds, unlike any other provider in Northeast Tennessee.
Evans said this means customers do not suffer from video playback buffering, dropped video calls or other capacity issues when everyone is home and on the internet.
For more information, visit www.MyBrightRidge.com.