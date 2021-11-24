JOHNSON CITY — For a second consecutive year, BrightRidge will provide customers with a $1.32 million Pandemic Recovery Credit that will save residential and small commercial customers as much as 10% on their February power bills.
Typically, February is the month with the heaviest electrical usage of the year.
“We are grateful for the economic recovery in our region,” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said. “Nonetheless, we realize our customers are still working to get back to a pre-pandemic economic footing. The BrightRidge board of directors and staff believe this is yet another way we can continue to support our region moving ahead.”
BrightRidge has held electric rates flat for three years running, while leading several relief efforts, including providing targeted assistance to low-income customers and small businesses as well as across-the-board relief such as the Pandemic Recovery Credit.
In two years, BrightRidge has returned $2.6 million to customers through the Recovery credit. Customers should receive the credit on their February 2022 power bills. The balance of the Pandemic Recovery Credit not passed as savings to customers will go to assist the utility in offsetting inflation in material and operational costs.
“The credit is provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority directly to retail electricity distributors such as BrightRidge to offset higher costs and revenue losses due to the pandemic,” Dykes said.
“Much as our customers have seen food, gasoline, building materials and other costs rise at home, certainly, BrightRidge has seen the impact of inflation as well.”
BrightRidge’s board of directors also voted Tuesday to provide $75,000 to match a $75,000 gift from the TVA to be contributed to the Heisse Johnson Hand Up Fund.
The fund was created in 1989 and is powered by electric system customer contributions, with BrightRidge matching all customer contributions up to $70,000.
“We certainly thank TVA for stepping up for a second year in a row with this gift to the Hand Up Fund,” Dykes said.
“From the onset of the pandemic, BrightRidge pledged to do all we could to help folks recover. And certainly, we are pleased to be well positioned along with TVA to continue supporting our community as the recovery continues,” he added.
Since 2019, the Heisse Johnson Hand Up Fund has assisted more than 2,000 families who were struggling to pay their power bill.
The late Rev. Dr. Heisse Johnson initiated the fund in 1989 in partnership with BrightRidge, Atmos Energy, Good Samaritan Ministries, the Salvation Army, and other community agencies.
The program is administered by the United Way of the East Tennessee Highlands and distributed to those in need via a screening process administered through the Salvation Army, Good Samaritan Ministries, and the Jonesborough Water Department.
For more information on how to donate to the Heisse Johnson Hand Up Fund or to access assistance programs, phone BrightRidge Customer Service at 952-5000 or initiate a customer support Live Chat conversation at www.BrightRidge.com.
Contributed to the Times News