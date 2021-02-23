Now that work on an underground cutoff wall has been completed, Tennessee Valley Authority officials say the next phase of the Boone Dam repair project calls for fluctuations of water levels in the reservoir.
“It’s a pretty substantial cutoff wall,” Kevin McMillion, the project’s construction manager, told members during a TVA presentation to the BrightRidge board of directors on Tuesday. “We are excited to get this done.”
In January, crews poured the last concrete piling that will form the dam’s underground cutoff wall, which consists of hundreds of overlapping concrete pillars that will address seepage in the earthen embankment.
Chris Saucier, the project's technical director, said lake levels will be increased beginning March 15 to allow officials to test the stability of the repairs to the dam and to gather “baseline” data to monitor the performance of the cutoff wall.
As a result, Saucier said, initial targets for raising pool levels may be changed to allow engineers to better gauge data coming from the sensors that have been installed at the repaired dam.
“These 200 instruments will allow us to monitor water flow to and around the dam,” Saucier said.
He said fluctuations of about 2 feet a week will be a part of the testing phase of the project and will continue into 2022.
He said the first goal is to increase the lake level to 1,373 feet above sea level, which is the point that TVA engineers first detected “stress issues” with the dam in October 2014. The TVA hopes to raise the level to its summer pool of 1,382 feet by July 12.
Those levels will begin incrementally dropping at the end of September to its winter pool of 1,364 feet above sea level.
TVA hopes to have lake operations back to normal by July 2022.
James Smith, the chairman of BrightRidge’s board, said the community is “excited about getting lake levels back to normal.”
Meanwhile, board member Jenny Brock said she wanted to know long it will take before the debris that surfaces as a result of rising lake levels is no longer a hazard to recreation.
TVA officials say they have been partnering with the Boone Lake Association and the Boone Dam Repair Coalition to see that vegetation and debris in the lakebed are being taken care of. Saucier said the TVA expects to keep crews “out there” to monitor safety issues as lake levels rise in the summer.