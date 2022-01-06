JONESBOROUGH — BrightRidge is asking Washington County officials to contribute matching funding for an $8.8 million project to expand broadband in rural areas of the county.
“This is a generation opportunity to bridge the rural digital divide for our residents,” Stacy Evans, BrightRidge’s chief broadband officer, told members of the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee on Thursday.
The public utility plans to apply for a $6.17 million emergency broadband grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to address pockets of unserved neighborhoods in its service area between Tennessee Highway 107 and Interstate Highway 81 near Fall Branch.
BrightRidge is asking Washington County to provide $2.64 million to cover the 30% local match to receive the broadband grant. Evans told officials on Thursday those funds could come from the county’s $25.1 million share of the American Recovery Plan Act.
The state grant would allow BrightRidge to provide its high-speed broadband and Wi-Fi services to more than 1,800 homes with approximately 5,400 residents in communities near Hartmantown, Harmony, Bowmantown and Conklin, as well as small sections in Greene County.
The grant would pay for the construction of 230 miles of fiber to expand internet services to those areas. Evans said BrightRidge also plans to make a $2.36 million investment to extend fiber between the newly connected areas that could serve an additional 5,629 homes.
Evans said the broadband grant represents a “game-changer” for the county’s economic development efforts.
“This project bridges the digital divide by providing the nation’s fastest broadband service to our residents, which can ensure Washington County is competitive as a national market for retaining and attracting residents, new businesses, jobs and highly skilled workers,” he said.
Although a lack of a quorum prevented the CIA committee from taking action on the BrightRidge request, the panel’s chairman said he wanted to see the utility’s grant proposal placed on the agenda for the full County Commission to consider at its meeting on Jan. 24. BrightRidge officials said they are working on a tight schedule, with a March 15 deadline to submit the grant proposal to the state.
“This is exciting news,” Commissioner Phil Carriger said. “The train is rolling, so let’s get it done.”
Jeffery Dykes, the CEO of BrightRidge, said the expansion of broadband to currently unserved areas of Washington County is a key component of economic development. He said it aids in attracting remote workers to Washington County and provides the technology needed to keep local high school graduates living and working in the region.
“People call and ask where we provide broadband services because that’s where they are looking to buy a house,” Dykes said.
The emergency broadband funding was made possible by a directive from Gov. Bill Lee to earmark $500 million of Tennessee’s ARPA funds for expanding broadband service in rural areas. Dykes noted the state awarded BrightRidge a grant match of $2.47 million in 2020 that resulted in providing broadband service for 647 unserved homes in the Bowmantown and Pleasant Valley communities.
Evans said residents in those communities had previously been forced to drive to the parking lots of a local Lowe’s Home Improvement or Walmart to get an internet connection so that their children could complete their school work.