BRIEFLY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Pac-12 players push opt-out because of virus
A group of Pac-12 football players on Sunday threatened to opt out of the coming season unless its concerns about competing during the coronavirus pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.
The players posted a statement and list of demands on The Players’ Tribune website and social media with the hashtag #WeAreUnited and sent out a news release. The release listed the names of 13 Pac-12 players from 10 schools, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland, and provided a statement from each one.
Arizona State offensive lineman Cody Shear told The Associated Press that more than 400 players are in the group, though it’s impossible to gauge everyone’s level of commitment.
The public demands from the players follow a surge in athlete empowerment across college football. Players have called out coaches at Iowa, Oklahoma State and Florida State. Players have led demonstrations, marches and rallies on campuses all over the country to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.
The Pac-12 on Friday released a revised football schedule for the coming season. Officials across college football anticipate disruptions related to the coronavirus. The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences also announced plans last week for truncated seasons.
The NCAA has released guidelines for coronavirus testing and other health and safety protocols to be used by schools, and Power Five conferences — the Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and SEC — are finalizing their own similar recommendations.
The Pac-12 also announced Friday that 20 hours per week of mandatory team activities for football, including weight training, meetings and unpadded walk-through practices, will be permitted to begin Monday. Preseason football practice for Pac-12 schools is set to begin Aug. 17.
NHL
Coyotes hold off Predators in series opener
EDMONTON, Alberta — Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the first of Arizona’s three first-period goals, a healthy Phil Kessel had two assists and the Coyotes held on to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 Sunday to open their Stanley Cup qualifier series.
The Coyotes made the most of their first postseason appearance since 2012, scoring three goals in the opening period on their way to building a 4-1 lead.
The Predators rallied behind two goals by Filip Forsberg, the second midway through the third period, to cut Arizona’s lead to 4-3.
Darcy Kuemper, who stopped 40 shots, held off Nashville’s late push and the Coyotes snatched momentum heading into Game 2 of the best-of-five series on Tuesday.
Christian Dvorak, Clayton Keller and Michael Grabner also scored for Arizona.
Ryan Ellis also scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros stopped 33 shots.
MLB
Braves blank Mets, who see Céspedes opt out
ATLANTA — Kyle Wright and the Atlanta bullpen combined on a 10-hit shutout and the Braves won their fifth in a row, beating the Mets 4-0 Sunday and blanking a New York lineup that found out late that slugger Yoenis Céspedes had opted out of playing any more this season.
Wright pitched scoreless ball for 3 1/3 innings despite allowing five hits and issuing four walks. Tyler Matzek (1-0), A.J. Minter, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon blanked New York over the final 5 2/3 innings to send the Mets to their fifth consecutive loss.
“They’ve been really good. We’ve put a lot on them,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said of his bullpen. “It’s been all hands on deck. ... Everyone who came out of the bullpen was huge.”
The Mets released a statement from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen in the early innings that said Céspedes, 34, wasn’t at the ballpark and the team had been unable to contact him. Van Wagenen said after the game the organization was notified by Céspedes’ agent during the loss that he had decided to opt out “for COVID-related reasons.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
All-American Garza returning to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Big Ten player of the year Luka Garza announced Sunday he is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return to Iowa for his senior season.
The 6-foot-11, 260-pound center scored 20 or more points in the last 16 games of his junior season, the longest streak by an Iowa player since 1971. He led the Hawkeyes to 20 wins and a likely NCAA Tournament bid if it had not been for the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the tournament to be canceled.
Garza was a consensus first-team All-American and runner-up for Associated Press national player of the year.
NFL
Browns place WR Landry on injury list
CLEVELAND — The Browns placed star wide receiver Jarvis Landry on the active/physically unable to perform list Sunday following his offseason hip surgery.
The team stressed that Landry remains on schedule to return this season from the February procedure. Landry, who has not missed a game during six NFL seasons with Miami and Cleveland, has said he expects to be back on the field sometime in August.
The 27-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler.
AUTO RACING
Hamilton wins British GP, closes in on record
SILVERSTONE, England — Lewis Hamilton held on to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday despite a puncture on the last lap to clinch an 87th career win and move within four of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.
Hamilton’s record-extending seventh Silverstone win saw him finish six seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who moved up a place after Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas sustained a puncture with three laps left.
With Hamilton so far ahead, Verstappen went in for a tire change in a bid to gain an extra point for the fastest lap but that pit stop ultimately cost him victory because Hamilton’s front left shredded with half a lap to go.