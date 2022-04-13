BLUFF CITY — Two children were removed from a residence on Mountain View Road Monday and their parents were arrested Tuesday on aggravated child abuse/neglect and child abuse/neglect charges, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
A press release from the SCSO on Wednesday provided these details:
• Sara Beth Black and Austin Hunter Cox were arrested Tuesday in Carter, charged with one felony count of aggravated child abuse/neglect and one misdemeanor count of child abuse/neglect.
• Warrants for their arrest were issued after SCSO detectives, acting on a referral from the Tennessee Department of Children Services, went to the home to check the welfare of a child living there.
• Detectives determined two children, ages 2 and 12, were residing in the residence with their parents, Black, 29, and Cox, 31.
• Detectives observed large amounts of trash, dog feces, and roaches covering the floors of the home.
• A foul odor coming from the residence is believed to have originated from dog feces, trash, and molded food.
• The Department of Children Services removed the children from the home.
• Black and Cox were jailed in Sullivan County after their arrest Tuesday, and both were released early Wednesday on $3,000 bond each.