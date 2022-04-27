BRISTOL — The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino isn’t open yet, but it’s already seen its first big win.
The Virginia Lottery Board announced on Wednesday that the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol has received its facility operator’s license to operate the Commonwealth’s first casino.
“We are excited by the Virginia Lottery Board’s action today granting a license to open Virginia’s first casino in Bristol subject to the completion of outstanding operational activities,” said Jon Lucas, Hard Rock International’s chief operating officer. “We appreciate the Virginia Lottery’s assistance and diligence in working closely with our team over many months to reach today’s important milestone for Bristol, Southwest Virginia and the Commonwealth.”
The approval required review of the license application materials and an extensive background investigation before the board offered a 7-0 vote, the release said. Bristol is the first to obtain its license followed by other casino projects awaiting approval in Danville, Norfolk, and Portsmouth.
“The Virginia Lottery has worked diligently for two years to build the appropriate regulatory structure for casino gaming,” added the board’s acting executive director, Kelly T. Gee, in the release. “I am proud of the tireless work by our Gaming Compliance Department and our legal counsel for conducting the necessary investigative work to assist the Board in its decision. There are still many steps to the finish line, but there is no doubt that this is an exciting time.”
The grand opening for the temporary Bristol Casino is set for July 8. The temporary facility will include approximately 30,000 square-feet of casino space, 870 gaming slots, 21 tables and a sportsbook for a variety of gaming options.
The casino will also have a store with Hard Rock merchandise and a display area showcasing the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol that is currently under construction. Guests will also be able to enjoy a new restaurant, a grab-and-go food outlet, and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment along with an adjacent smoking sports lounge. The temporary casino is expected to create 600 jobs.
The former mall site will eventually transform into a two-story, 80,000 to 100,000 square-foot casino complete with 2,700 slot machines, 100 table games and more. The resort will also include two hotel towers, indoor and outdoor music venue space, restaurants, shops and more. The final project is set to wrap up by mid-2023 to 2024.