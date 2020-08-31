Road construction crews began working on a section of highway at the Boones Creek exit of Interstate 26 Sunday night, and traffic will be impacted for more than two weeks, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Drivers can still use the exit, but a new traffic pattern will flow vehicles away from the construction site.
Motorists headed north on I-26 will not be able to turn left onto Boones Creek Road heading toward Jonesborough, but they can turn right.
The work will allow crews to install sewer and water lines along Tennessee Highway 354. This work is expected to be complete on or before Sept. 9.
There are two detour routes available for motorists to access Tennessee 354 southbound:
• I-26 West to Exit 19, then a right turn onto Tennessee Highway 381 (State of Franklin Road) to Tennessee Highway 36 westbound (North Roan Street) to Tennessee 354 southbound.
• I-26 West to Exit 17, then a right turn onto Tennessee 354 northbound, then a right turn onto Old Gray Station Road, then a left turn onto Tennessee 36 westbound (North Roan) and then a left turn onto Tennessee 354 southbound.
Detour signs and message boards are in place to direct traffic around the work zone. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are asked to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.
The project began in July 2019, with the contractor re-striping and placing barrier walls on Tennessee 354 in the section of Boones Creek Road underneath the I-26 overpass bridges.
This project is part of the widening and realignment of Boones Creek Road, as well as reconfiguring the entry and exit ramps of I-26. When completed, the exit will become a “diverging diamond” interchange.
The new Boones Creek interchange will be similar to the Interstate 40 Exit 407 interchange in Sevier County, and is the first of its kind in Washington County. Work on the diverging diamond at Exit 17 will temporarily shift traffic moving along Boones Creek Road to the left side while crossing underneath I-26, allowing for direct left turns onto the entrance ramps without waiting at an additional red light.