Daniel Boone may have the advantage with a game already in the books, but the task at hand looks like a tough one.
The Trailblazers travel to take on a Greeneville program that has bagged four Class 4A state titles since 2010, including back-to-back crowns in 2017-18.
“It’s the same as facing Greeneville in the past,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “You have to meet their physicality. That’s what they pride themselves in. But it was important to get the first game under our belts because we didn’t have any scrimmages.”
Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7:30 at Burley Stadium.
Greeneville has a different coach for the third straight year. Caine Ballard left after the 2018 season and Dan Hammonds replaced him for 2019. Former defensive coordinator Eddie Spradlen took over from Hammonds earlier this year.
“Coach Spradlen and I know each other where we coached together in some all-star games,” Jenkins said.
In the season opener, Boone faltered deep in Christian Academy of Knoxville’s territory and wound up with a 28-14 loss.
“We had the ball inside their 30 six times and didn’t score,” Jenkins said. “We’ve got to knock it in there. And we have to cherish the ball more.”
Greeneville returns a major offensive weapon with Mason Gudger at running back. Quarterback Drew Gregg and receiver Nick Iezzi also return.
“It’s a younger group compared to what we’ve seen in the past,” Jenkins said. “They don’t have many seniors.”
Here’s a look at other area matchups:
SULLIVAN SOUTH (0-0) AT CHEROKEE (1-0)
It was a dogfight shootout last year with the Chiefs standing tall at the end of a 32-30 decision.
And while this year’s game could produce more fireworks, the Chiefs’ game-played advantage could be a key difference in the early stages and possibly tilt the overall scales. It’s highlighted even more because Cherokee played so well in a 48-0 thumping of Union County in Week 1.
South head coach Justin Hilton said being under the lights gives the Chiefs a leg up.
“I think teams improve most from game one to game two,” Hilton said. “Along with the opportunity to get nerves out, establish a routine, and work through communication challenges, it has to be a benefit.
“But we are not dwelling on any of that. We are excited to be able to go out Friday and let our kids do something they love. We appreciate the fact that playing and being together is a blessing, and we are very excited to have a chance to do that Friday.”
VOLUNTEER (0-0) AT SULLIVAN CENTRAL (1-0)
The Cougars carry a big load of momentum into this game after the Week 1 whipping of Sullivan North.
It will be especially challenging for the Falcons’ defense to open the season against Central quarterback Will Nottingham, who has 276 yards of total offense already under his belt — and in-game timing with his receivers.
SULLIVAN EAST (1-0) AT ELIZABETHTON (1-0)
The Patriots put together an impressive both-sides-of-the-ball performance in Week 1, but this is a much different challenge against the defending Class 4A state champions.
East quarterback Ethan Bradford turned in a nice debut with 197 yards passing, but the Cyclones have a veteran defensive unit with dangerous playmakers in the secondary. They picked off three passes last week with sophomore Cade Russell getting two of those.
Elizabethton was held to 3.8 yards per rushing attempt in the 30-8 win over Science Hill, a potential area of focus for improvement against East.
UNICOI COUNTY (0-1) AT HAMPTON (0-0)
The Blue Devils struggled to stop South Greene in their season opener, surrendering 362 total yards.
But they did get on the field and play, something the Bulldogs haven’t done yet. That could be a significant advantage for Unicoi as its passing attack, led by quarterback Brock Thompson, could be sharp and effective this week.
CLOUDLAND (0-0) AT HAPPY VALLEY (0-0)
This contest looked like it wouldn’t happen as it was canceled prior to its scheduled date of Aug. 21.
But “canceled” became “postponed” when a makeup date was announced for Saturday.
Neither team has played a game, so it’s a level-field matchup from that standpoint. Happy Valley has won three of the last four meetings.