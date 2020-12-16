Charlie Cole is coming home.
The East Tennessee State football team’s Facebook page announced that Cole was part of the Bucs’ signing class as the early signing period opened on Wednesday.
Cole, the former star running back at Daniel Boone High School, had originally signed with the U.S. Military Academy. He is the nephew of ETSU head coach Randy Sanders.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Cole became Boone’s first freshman to rush for 1,000 yards. Earning all-state honors his junior year, Cole led Northeast Tennessee with 1,854 rushing yards. He had an injury-plagued sophomore season and broke his arm his senior year before coming back for the playoffs, where he had a 35-yard blocked punt return for a touchdown against Knox Halls.
He had entered his senior year with 3,535 rushing yards and had his sights set on becoming the first Boone back to rush for more than 4,000 yards in his career. He opened the season with 121 yards against Sullivan South before getting injured the following week against Greeneville.
Cole had several memorable games and moments during his time at Boone. They included rushing for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-28 win over Science Hill his junior year.
ETSU also announced the signing of Timmy Dorsey, a 300-pound junior college defensive lineman out of Laney College in Oakland. Dorsey was on the team that was featured in the fifth season of the Netflix series "Last Chance U."