The region’s largest book fair is returning to the Kingsport Civic Auditorium next week with plenty of books, audiobooks, music CDs, movies and vinyl records to choose from.
The Kingsport Book Fair will take place March 3 to March 6 at the Civic Auditorium.
The event is coordinated and sponsored by Friends of the Library and First Book – Greater Kingsport, according to a press release.
The event will have a special preview sale on March 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. with an admission of $10. Returning is the special academic preview sale, also on March 3 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Admission is $5 and a valid faculty/staff/student ID is required for entry.
Regular Book Fair hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 4-5 and 12:45 to 5 p.m. on March 6.
No admission fee is charged throughout the entire weekend, organizers said.
City officials said the Book Fair inventory will be displayed in more than the two main rooms of the building to enable social distancing.
Face coverings will be required for entrance and during one’s time in the building. Disposable masks and hand sanitizers will be available for customers and volunteers.
Organizers said the Book Fair will offer thousands of books for sale, along with a good selection of audiobooks, music CDs, DVDs and vinyl record albums. All of the items in the book fair have been donated for the sale over the past year and were individually priced and sorted by volunteers into one of more than 30 categories.
Major credit cards will be accepted on purchases of at least $25. Sales under $25 are cash only. The half-price sale begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, while the $10 bag sale begins at opening on Sunday. Most donated items are priced from 25 cents to $5, based on age, condition, and popularity.
Inventory for this year’s fair includes: fiction, non-fiction, history, biography, children’s, religion, music, cookbooks, DIY, gardening, textbooks, vinyl, and art/coffee table books. The Regional Interest category will have books from the FoxFire series, Jefferson Bass, Adriana Trigiani, to cookbooks from local churches and civic groups.
Classic and contemporary books on WWII will be in the History/Biography category. Readers of romance will be especially happy with the depth of the paperback fiction donations, both classic and ‘almost new’ tales of happily-ever-after.
A category for Sports and Transportation will contain books on professional athletes, sports, fitness, automobiles, trains, and airplanes, while birders and other nature lovers will find gems in the Nature and Outdoors category.
Each year the donations have a 'personality'. This year, a Civil War buff has donated his extensive personal collection of popular and scholarly books on many areas of the Civil War. Additionally, the donation of vinyl seems larger than previous years.
Profits from the book fair are split 50/50 by Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and First Book – Greater Kingsport. Each organization uses these funds to support local literacy programs. Last year, the book fair had sales of roughly $30,000.