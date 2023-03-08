BRISTOL, Va. — No-frills rock, like that birthed in America’s heartland, coincided with the hair metal rage of the 1980s.

Heartland rockers in the forefront included New Jersey’s Bruce Springsteen and Indiana’s John Mellencamp. And from Wisconsin rumbled Kurt Neumann’s BoDeans.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you