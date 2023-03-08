BRISTOL, Va. — No-frills rock, like that birthed in America’s heartland, coincided with the hair metal rage of the 1980s.
Heartland rockers in the forefront included New Jersey’s Bruce Springsteen and Indiana’s John Mellencamp. And from Wisconsin rumbled Kurt Neumann’s BoDeans.
The band’s 40 years of rock ’n’ roll highways lead to the Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday. BoDeans built their band on simplicity.
“Yes. I like simplicity, honesty, integrity, those kinds of ideas,” said Kurt Neumann by phone from his home in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “My songs, I’ve always written about family, your place in the world, peace and happiness.”
BoDeans initially was established in 1980 as Da BoDeans in Waukesha. Neumann played drums, Sam Llanas guitar. Each sang. Soon after, Neumann picked up the guitar. They shortened their name to BoDeans, hired a drummer and bass guitarist and began recording demos.
Their first recorded song, “Sally,” appeared in 1984.
“We pretty much never play that one anyone. It’s so, so old,” Neumann said. “Every once in a while, I’ll pull out the cassette with the old demo. I try to play about a third from the older stuff, a third from the middle (of our career) and a third of our newer stuff.”
By 1985, major label interest in BoDeans mounted. They signed with Slash/Warner Bros. Fresh from having produced Los Lobos’ seminal album, “Will the Wolf Survive,” T Bone Burnett was tapped by Warner Bros. to produce BoDeans’ debut record.
“There’s a million rock bands,” Neumann said. “When we were making our first album with T Bone Burnett, we were really fortunate to be noticed by a major label, to have that big machine behind you. There’s so much great music out there that deserves to be national. We were lucky.”
Burnett — who has since produced stacks of major records, including the soundtrack for “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” — wanted the band as they sounded. He strived to capture BoDeans’ unblemished midwestern heartland rock sound and substance.
“T Bone didn’t want us to sound like a pop band,” Neumann said. “He wanted us to have our sound.”
“Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams” resulted. Released on April 16, 1986, the album yielded straightforward yet wildly infectious singles “She’s a Runaway” and “Fadeaway,” each of which became staples on college and alternative rock radio.
Life changed almost immediately after thousands of stations dropped their needles into the infectious grooves of BoDeans. Tours, promotions and music videos followed.
“It can be exhausting,” Neumann said. “The record company wants you all over the place all of the time. You just get on the ride, hang on and make it day by day.”
Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads produced BoDeans’ sophomore album. Released in October 1987, “Outside Looking In” built upon their debut’s hook-laden heartland rock style. Later that month, BoDeans experienced widespread exposure when they became U2’s opening act on the Irish superstar band’s “Joshua Tree” tour.
“It was a great learning experience,” Neumann said. “It was great to be on U2’s stage and able to reach so many people. U2 were really nice people. Their whole organization were really nice to us.”
Fifteen albums into their career, BoDeans issued its latest, “4 the Last Time,” last year. Sam Llanas left the band more than a decade ago. Yet, just as when they were young, BoDeans retains its hunger, a growling, gnawing feeling to drain rock ’n’ roll essence night upon night in town after town.
One night it’s Atlanta; the next it’s Knoxville. Come March 10, it’s Bristol, Virginia, USA, for the one and only rocking, rolling BoDeans.
“Last of the Mohicans,” Neumann said. “When you’re onstage, singing the songs, that keeps you going.”