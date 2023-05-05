A woman named Sara Carter has a regular podcast. She covers politics, culture and current events. One of her enthusiasms is reporting on unidentified flying objects. Many now prefer the current military acronym of unexplained aerial phenomena, but Carter likes the older term, so I will use it in this column.
Anyway, Carter reports that the Pentagon released a new study of UFOs, which concedes they have appeared in the sky for decades if not centuries, and speculates that the smaller devices observed in our atmosphere may have been dispatched from a “mother ship” orbiting somewhere beyond.
She posits that, even though some reports have mistaken our own or foreign military aircraft for alien spaceships, there is little doubt that our planet is being visited by someone, or something, from elsewhere in the universe.
She says the Pentagon report suggests that whoever is controlling these craft want to observe our technological advances and steal our natural resources. If the Pentagon paper explains how they are managing to do the latter, Carter doesn’t report it.
What struck me about Carter’s podcast on UFOs was that it really didn’t seem like news to me. The military has been halfway admitting that some UFOs are real for the better part of a decade. Anyone who has read or watched any science fiction at all (e.g., the “Indepen-dence Day” movies) understands the concept of a “mother ship,” which has been a standard motif in science fiction for years, and which only makes common sense if one accepts the premise that we are being visited.
After all, some of the objects reported are quite small, some not much bigger than a Honda Fit, and some even smaller. It doesn’t make sense that a vessel that size could have flown all the way from Planet X, which orbits some star light years away. That would be like driving the Honda from here to the tip of Chile without stopping for gasoline.
The small size of some of the craft Carter believes to be from beyond Earth also leads me to wonder if they are being piloted by human beings at all. They seen to make turns and sudden acceleration at speeds that would turn a human pilot to jelly. Sure, the aliens might have some means of protecting the passengers unknown to us, but it seems to me to be likely that the spacecraft being observed, if that’s what they are, are being driven by robots.
We’re not so far from that ourselves. The military uses drones to do much of its dirty work. We regularly send our own unpiloted spacecraft to other planets, and even land vehicles on Mars. These craft are all self-piloted, or piloted by “remote control.” Efforts are now underway to develop self-driving cars and aircraft. There are still a lot of “bugs” in these experimental vehicles, but they will be worked out.
As I wrote in a previous column, much has been made in the development of artificial intelligence software, including “chat bots” like Chat.Gpt. As I wrote, chat bots, once given a legal database, can pass law school and bar examinations. As those who understand computer technology better have told me, we haven’t developed a program that is “intelligent” in the same sense as a human being. We have no software that can intuitively go outside is programming, and some think we never will.
But the programming we have developed can do much. I recently subscribed to the “free” version of Chat.Gpt. (It immediately started urging me to buy the paid version, but what can one expect?) My experiments with it have led me to conclude that, while the program can’t write my columns or novels for me, it can be a useful tool. (No, the AI didn’t write any of this column.)
So, if we really are being visited by spacecraft from outside the solar system, I suspect they are being piloted largely by robots.
And I think that when we develop our own passenger spacecraft, these will be mostly piloted by robots, too.
Robotic cars, robotic aircraft, robotic writers, lawyers and physicians are all closer than we think. But like the chat bots, they are not likely to be capable of intuitive thought. Humans aren’t going to be obsolete anytime soon.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at