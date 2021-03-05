NASHVILLE — NASCAR's return to the Nashville Fairgrounds took another step forward Friday when Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith announced the signing of a letter of intent to renovate historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
Under the agreement, Speedway Motorsports-owned Bristol Motor Speedway would have a long-term contract to lease, manage and operate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. BMS also would assume financial responsibility for track renovations and ongoing maintenance.
“The goal of the partnership is to bring our historic racetrack back to life as a valuable and exciting part of the fairgrounds,” Cooper said in a release. “We have an obligation to maintain the track, so it is smart for Nashville to engage a strong, long-term partner from the auto racing industry to operate it successfully. We can put this landmark back on the national stage.”
BMS would serve as development manager for track and facility renovations. Improvements would include safety upgrades, spectator amenities and new ancillary facilities for both racing- and non-racing-related events.
BMS would pay an annual lease payment for track management and operations and share a percentage of revenues from events. Additionally, for four weeks a year, BMS would lease fairgrounds property for $1 million annually to host major racing events.
Discussions are ongoing and the agreement is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, the Nashville/Davidson County Metropolitan Council and Speedway Motorsports.
“We can work together to transform Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway into an amazing multi-purpose entertainment destination,” Smith said. “We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and go to work to fully restore the speedway, recruit national events and breathe new life into a venue that has a legendary status in auto racing history.”
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is the second-oldest operating motor speedway in the United States, dating to 1904. It hosted the NASCAR Cup Series from 1958-84 as well as Xfinity (then-Busch) Series and truck series events until 2000.
It is still home to the historic All-American 400 Late Model race.