HILTONS, Va. — If the Carter Family Fold is the home of the country music gospel, you could say Fiddling Leona and J.P. Mathes are bluegrass and country evangelists.
“I’ve been fortunate to play at the Grand Ole Opry, and I’ve played at the Ryman,” Mathes told Bristol Now from behind a coffee cup at Dos Gatos Coffee Bar in downtown Johnson City. “In the history of country music, they call the Ryman the Mother Church of Country Music. If the Ryman is the mother church, Poor Valley, where the Carter Fold is, it’s the Garden of Eden.”
Now, Fiddling Leona and J.P. Mathes will return to the homeland of old-time and country music — the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, that honors the legendary Carter Family band — on Saturday, March 25.
The husband and wife have played many times on the Carter Fold stage, but this one is special, they said, as it serves as their first official show since 2017.
But then again, to them, every show at the Carter Fold is special.
“It’s one of my favorite places to play on the planet,” Mathes said. “We’ve toured overseas, played at venues all over the world and the United States. That place, it’s the last place that feels like that — that actually feels like a Saturday night barn dance. There are some other Saturday night barn dances, but it’s not as authentic. That place, when you walk in, it’s like a time warp to 40 or 50 years ago.”
For Mathes, the Carter Family Fold is reminiscent of the old barn dances and square dances his dance-loving grandparents would drag him to decades ago in southern Virginia.
For his counterpart, known as “Fiddling Leona,” performing at the Carter Fold is an honor in more ways than one.
“That place is the origin of country music,” she said. “I also recognize (Sara and Maybelle Carter of the Carter Family) are the first females (of country music). Even to this day, in bluegrass and country music, it’s still male-controlled. As a female, to be able to do anything in this type of music, it’s very difficult. I really, really appreciate that the Carter Fold accepted me to be there. I am always honored to be there. It is my favorite place to perform.”
Fiddling Leona hails from Japan, where she first learned to play classical violin at 4 years old. Her father, who has been a professional stage and studio guitarist in Japan since the ’70s, instilled a deep love for American country music in the future international fiddling star. But the moment she first realized her passion for the fiddle and Appalachian-style music came at a music camp, before she had even honed her English-speaking skills.
“That was pretty much the first moment I got to witness what you might see at the Carter Fold, a family band,” she said. “They were playing ‘Orange Blossom Special’ or something that’s really, really wide open. I was like, ‘This is what I want to learn. This is what I want to play.’ After I came home, I searched for fiddle teachers in Japan, but there’s not many. My dad was like, ‘OK, if you want to (play), then you’ve got to go to ETSU, really dive in and study.”
That passion led her to East Tennessee State University, where she became the first international student to receive credentials in bluegrass and country music in 2009.
Since then, her old-time, country and bluegrass credentials have rolled on like an Earl Scruggs “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” banjo solo. She graduated from Hazard Community & Technical College’s Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music with a certificate in digital audio recording in 2016. Around the time she graduated from ETSU, Fiddling Leona was invited to perform as part of the American Bluegrass Masters Tour, with artists like Grand Ole Opry star Bobby Osborne, Lonesome River Band and J.D. Crowe, among others.
Meanwhile, Mathes’ story started just down the road from ETSU, in the hills of Elizabethton.
His love for music grew out of an interest in audio and stereos — and persistence from his two guitar-playing uncles who wanted to turn Mathes into a banjo picker. He resisted, until the fateful day his uncle convinced him to listen to an Osborne Brothers CD, which included the East Tennessee favorite “Rocky Top.” Since then, Mathes has chased his old-time mountain music dream, maneuvering its turns and inclines like he and his uncle did the day Mathes’ musical passion was first lit.
“I started listening and going with the scenery in the mountains in the fall and the leaves turning,” he said. “I noticed, in bluegrass, as opposed to popular music, each instrument gets a little feature. I was trying to figure out what was what. After that day and that ride, I decided when I got home I was going to learn the banjo.”
That’s when his great-grandmother gifted him with her father’s handmade banjo. Later, he was given special permission while still in high school to play in the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band and continued on through graduate school. But Mathes didn’t meet Leona in Johnson City. The two crossed paths on the other side of the world, in Japan, when a mutual musician friend told Mathes and other ETSU students, who were all on tour in Japan, they should meet with Leona, who was considering ETSU.
“It was kind of like we were recruiting her on the road. We actually met in Japan before she came to ETSU. I’m still waiting on some sort of supplement or something for that recruitment,” he laughed.
Their fiery bluegrass skills are the basis for which Leona and Mathes are known. But it’s also served as the foundation on which the two have built their Netflix show, “Swap Shop.” The show includes two seasons of antique finds throughout the mountains of Northeast Tennessee. Local spots like the former Haggle Shop in Kingsport (just before it closed) and West Main Antiques and Vintage in Johnson City, among others, can be spotted on the show.
“In one of our segments of the show, we went to an antique store in Elizabethton,” he said. “They said the Saturday after season two dropped was their No. 1 sales Saturday of all time. If nothing else, we made downtown a little bit of extra money. That was heartening to me. We’re all about the region.”
Though the series focuses on antique trading, the show is yet another way the husband-and-wife duo spread the word on Northeast Tennessee culture and the music that captured their hearts so many years ago.
“There is a scene where I play music,” Leona said of the show. “From that, the fans of the show have really fallen in love with this type of music. That made me learn that if I can reach out there, I can spread this music more. That’s the reason I want to get out, to spread this music.
“This is dying as we lose older generations. I am seeing that shrinking. I love it so much I want to keep it going.”
If it were up to them, the pair said, their interviews on the show would have been set on the Carter Family Fold stage as yet another way to introduce folks to Appalachian music and its history.
“Our whole entire goal always is to provide this type of music to all of the world,” Leona said. “If I hadn’t happened to have heard the fiddle sound, I might not be here. You never know what triggers someone. If I have any way to tell people, ‘Hey, there is this music available, there is this place called the Carter Fold where you can come and dance and have a great time,’ that’s what I love to do. I love to share my love and share this.”
The two have also worked to share Japanese culture throughout Appalachia through their John Paul USA food truck, which offers authentic Japanese street fare to locals. The food truck is yet another way the two connect food fans to Appalachian music and concert-goers to Japanese cuisine.
“We’re like the Travel Channel, I guess,” Mathes laughed. “We try to offer both of our cultures and backgrounds on both sides of the Pacific. When we go to Japan, we’re talking about Tennessee culture and what biscuits and gravy are. And on this side, we are trying to offer a little taste of the streets of Tokyo.”
Leona and Mathes are clear about their passion for old-time music. But they’re also driven by a hunger for connection to people, such as the woman from Bristol who makes a point to find the John Paul USA food truck to enjoy the cucumber pickles that take her back to childhood.
“There is a lady who comes every time we (have the food truck) in Bristol,” Leona explained. “One item we sell is cucumber pickles with soy sauce, sesame oil, red pepper, the pickle we make in Japan. This lady’s grandma used to make it and has since passed. Because of that, she keeps coming back. It just reminds her of her grandmother. Those are the connections I really love to feel. It’s a business, but I’m more so wanting to meet people.”
That’s what they’re aiming for with their Carter Fold show.
The two said they plan to bring a little of everything, from country tunes to pulse-quickening and foot-tapping bluegrass jams, to keep folks flatfooting at the front of the stage.
“It requires a little different setlist,” Mathes explained. “You have to have enough upbeat fiddle tunes, but then, after you have a fast tune, you need to slow it down and let everyone rest a little bit. You have to kind of think about everyone’s physical stamina. if you play three extremely fast songs in a row, after the first one, everyone’s going to be worn out. You have to keep the setlist rolling, thinking about the audience and the patrons, as opposed to ‘this is my music, and I am featuring this.’ There is another element when you play the Carter Fold.”
The bluegrass duo won’t be alone onstage at the Carter Fold. They’ll be joined by fellow ETSU alumni Don Boner (guitar), who currently serves as the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band director; Jason Crawford (mandolin); and David Babb (bass).
“It’s almost like an ETSU Bluegrass Pride reunion,” Mathes said. “All of us have been together or played at some point with the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band. It’s almost like a 20- or 15-year reunion. It will be like a show we played about 15 years ago.”
For Leona, the show will also allow her to continue the Carter Fold tradition with her students, who will join in on a fiddle tune.
“To me, to keep these places going, it means a lot,” she said. “If I never got to be at the Carter Fold, I never would have known how to make people dance the way they do there. It’s important to me for the education side of it.”
The two have played everywhere from Japan to Hawaii and beyond, but a show at the Carter Fold, they said, is like none other. And they’re working to encourage folks of all ages to come experience the magic of old-time music the Carter Family so carefully handed down for generations.
“We want to invite everyone,” Mathes said. “New people, people who haven’t been there in 20 years, we want them there. And we’ll do our best to do a great show for them. We want to create a time warp that people are invited to.”
Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. A select number of tickets are available online (for an increased price by $1) and at the door. For more information, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.