HILTONS, Va. — If the Carter Family Fold is the home of the country music gospel, you could say Fiddling Leona and J.P. Mathes are bluegrass and country evangelists.

“I’ve been fortunate to play at the Grand Ole Opry, and I’ve played at the Ryman,” Mathes told Bristol Now from behind a coffee cup at Dos Gatos Coffee Bar in downtown Johnson City. “In the history of country music, they call the Ryman the Mother Church of Country Music. If the Ryman is the mother church, Poor Valley, where the Carter Fold is, it’s the Garden of Eden.”

