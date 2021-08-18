ELIZABETHTON — Afghanistan, state and federal spending, and the growing economic challenge from China were the major topics Sen. Marsha Blackburn discussed during a visit to the Carter County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning. A group of citizens attended the event, which was called a community conversation.
Blackburn began by talking about Afghanistan. “It is quite a desperate situation. Even though we have been working for months to help facilitate individuals coming out of Afghanistan, we have been really disappointed with how this has progressed during the last few weeks. Seeing the flag come down over the U.S. embassy, the Taliban hoisting their flag, what a heartbreaking moment. We pray for those who are there and for safe passage for them.”
Blackburn said Afghanistan should not have ended the way it did. She said that during the last administration, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had negotiated an exit that would go forward based on conditions on the ground and threat assessments.
The senator said Trump had been able to pull down troop levels to 2,500 in Afghanistan. With that, Blackburn said, they were able to keep the embassy safe and were able to start facilitating the visa applications and exits. She said there was an ordinary process to remove American citizens, partners and equipment.
Blackburn said President Joe Biden did not follow military advice, according to a Wednesday morning article in the Wall Street Journal.
She said the Taliban had a saying that the Americans had a clock, but they had the time. When the date for withdrawal became certain, she said the Taliban began moving forward.
Blackburn said the turnover of a U.S. airbase was disappointing and that air cover and air support were still needed.
“There are 6,000 troops on the ground. We are hopeful there will be safe passage and a way for our citizens and partners can come out safely.”
She said the Chinese Communist Party had already lined up in support of the Taliban and that the party had already announced it was going to recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan. She said the Chinese Communist Party is challenging the United States in numerous way, including attempting to gain global economic dominance. She said that included pegging national currencies to the yuan.
Blackburn said facing these international challenges was not a matter of partisan politics, but one of national unity.
She also saw the federal budget as a national issue which would have an impact on the nation’s children and grandchildren. Blackburn complimented state and local leaders in the audience and was pleased to hear that Tennessee was one of only six states in the nation to have a surplus last year.
“Kudos to you guys. That was absolutely fantastic,” she said. “It just shows you the difference between a well-managed state and a very high-tax state and the difference it does make when you have people who are working to keep government small, to let you keep money in your pocketbook, to keep jobs here at home.”
Blackburn said that one of the biggest problems Tennessee is facing is that so many people wanted to move here.
She said it was a different story on the national stage and that from the time of George Washington to George W. Bush, the national debt had grown to $10.6 trillion. “I used to gripe at Bush about the debt because I thought it was too much. I am a big proponent of keeping government small.” She said it doubled under President Barack Obama and Trump added to it.
Then COVID-19 struck “and we did the emergency spending.” She said they are now talking about $6 trillion in spending and said the total could climb to $30 trillion.
She considered the impact on future generations and said, “I think it is immoral. That is why I keep talking about the debt.” She said only 25% of the infrastructure bill will be going for infrastructure projects. She said “Bernie’s (Sanders) budget” and the Green New Deal will mean more than twice the expenditure of a normal year.