DUFFIELD, VA - Billy Russell “Bill” Hall, 82 of Duffield, VA passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2020 at his residence.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Gate City Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Preacher Charlie Taylor officiating. Pine Grove Harmony will be providing the music.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Carter Cemetery in the Stoney Creek Community of Ft. Blackmore. Pallbearers will be Cody Hall, Zach Hall, Wade Begley, Nolan Bowen, Steve Summey, John Cox, Ryan Brickey, and Randy Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Hall and Bill Begley.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
An online guest register is available for the Hall family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Billy Russell “Bill” Hall.