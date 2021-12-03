KINGSPORT -- The YMCA of Kingsport is conducting an online silent auction to benefit after-school program scholarships.
The Bids for Kids auction will give the Kingsport community the opportunity to bid on a wide variety of items, all while helping children in the Kingsport community.
Almost 100 items are up for bid. They include: Titans' Jeffery Simmons signed mini helmet; Bluff City body & laundry gift; Flight Athletic Academy daytime toddler class; Six Siblings Sweet Treats Christmas basket; Daniel Kilgore signed football helmet; Little Arrow Resort weekend; free nine-week YMCA summer camp spot; and more.
Go to ymcakpt.org/bidsforkids to see additional items for bid.
Bids go through Dec. 10. Participants need to create an account and provide a valid credit card to bid on auction items.